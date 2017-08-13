Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Will the home team make it three in three against their neighbours?

Chhillar is be expected to lead from the front to score a win against the home team

After registering a win against table toppers Puneri Paltan in an ill-tempered match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face the home team Gujarat Fortunegiants in the all important Zone A match. Gujarat Fortunegiants have gained momentum in their home leg and look a different team altogether in front of the home crowd. They will try to make it three in three against the Panthers but Manjeet Chhillar would definitely have some plans up his sleeve to disturb Guarat’s apple-cart.

Jaipur Pink Panther predicted lineup

Jasvir Singh (Raider)

Singh hasn’t been able to replicate his form of previous seasons but still remains by far the best raider in the team and is impossible to drop.

Tushar Patil (Raider)

With no more Ajay Kumar to take up the second raider’s role and Selvamani injured, the Panthers need Tushar Patil to step up more often and get the team much needed raid points early on to put pressure on the opposition.

Manjeet Chhillar [C] (All Rounder)

Skipper Chhillar would like to continue from where he left in the last match where he earned 7 tackle points as well as 2 raid points.

Santhapaneselvam (All Rounder)

He was instrumental in keeping Deepak Niwas Hooda and co. quiet against Puneri Paltan and will be expected to do the same to Gulia.

Somvir Shekhar (Right Cover Defender)

Somvir Shekhar brings a lot of experience to the team and will be needed to beef the team’s defence if it has to keep the likes of Gulia quiet.

Navneet Gautam (Left Corner Defender)

The experienced player may get a look in in place of Nitin Rawal who failed to create an impression in the last game.

Manoj Dhull (Right Corner Defender)

The 21-year old rookie may find himself in action in the crucial encounter against Gujarat Fortunegiants as the team is still experimenting with some of the positions.

Gujarat Fortunegiants predicted lineup

Sukesh Hegde [C] (Raider)

Hegde showed signs of regaining form against Dabang Delhi but still remains far away from the heights the management would like him to reach soon.

Sachin (Raider)

The hero of the match that the team played the previous evening, Sachin is a certainty in the final playing seven.

Mahendra Rajput (Raider)

Rajput missed out in the last match but he has been the finds of the season for Gujarat Fortunegiants and should make a comeback to the side if fitness permits.

Rohit Gulia (All Rounder)

After his special performance against U Mumba, this man has been earmarked for greatness. If he can cope with the pressure of expectations, it will be a good news for the Fortunegiants.

Abozar Mighani (Defender)

Slowly but steadily, he is forming a formidable partnership with his fellow Iranian Fazel Atrachali in the defence for the Fortunegiants.

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner Defender)

Although he hasn’t lit up Season 5 yet, he has consistently turned in decent performances. However, the reputation that he carries means the team expects bigger things from the big man.

Sunil Kumar (Right Cover Defender)

He had a good outing against Dabang Delhi the previous evening and will hope to retain his place in the side for their match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.