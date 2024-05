JCC vs NAA Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jayachitra Club vs NA Academy, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Match 4

Jayachitra Club will lock horns with NA Academy in the fourth clash of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai on Monday, May 6.

All-rounder Harish Pramburajan will lead Jayachitra Club. He would be aiming to take his side to an impressive win in the team’s season opener of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Sudhakar, the left raider, George Vivin, the right corner, and Balamurugan, the right corner, are a few players to watch out for from the Jayachitra Club. With an impressive all-round unit, they would be hoping for a big win.

Meanwhile, NA Academy will be led by the all-rounder A Arun Kumar, the right cover. He will have the assistance of R Guhan, the right raider, A Bharathi, the right corner, and M Gowtham, the right raider. With an excellent squad in their kitty, they would be aiming to come out all guns blazing and start their campaign with a win.

Match Details

Match: Jayachitra Club vs NA Academy, Match 4, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024

Date & Time: May 6, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Squads to choose from

Jayachitra Club

Ajainandha Krishnakumar, Balamurugan Manikadan, Ajay Subramniyan, Balaji Chinnakaruppan, Bhuvneswera, Balakrishnan Ariyan, Ciddharthan Selvaraj, George Vivin Jesu, Harish Pramburajan, Kangalingasamy, Kaneeshwaran, Krishna Kanth, M Sudhakar, Masanamuthu, Ramakrishan Moorthy, Ramkumar Mayandi, Sanjay Babu, Sivasuriya Rajendra, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj

NA Academy

A Bharathi, A David Wilson, Arun Kumar, D Kavinraj, Deepak Sankar, Dinesh Kumar, Gowtham Matheswar, Jegan Shanmugam, K Mahibala, Loganathan Silva, M Gokula Kannan, M Gowtham, M Dhansekar, N Dharun, P Karthik, P Santhuru, R Guhan, R Jeevarathinam, S Mukilan, S Manikandan

Probable Playing 7s

Jayachitra Club

Harish, M Sudhakar, George Vivin, Ramakrishan Moorthi, Sivasuriya, Balamurugan, Kameeshawaran

NA Academy

A Arun Kumar, R Guhan, A Bharathi, S Deepak, M Gowtham, M Dhanasekar, S Jegan

JCC vs NAA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Bharathi, George Vivin, Arun Kumar, Harish, R Guhan, M Sudhakar, M Dhanasekar

Captain: Arun Kumar | Vice-captain: Harish

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bharathi, George Vivin, S Deepak, Arun Kumar, Harish, M Sudhakar, M Gowtham

Captain: M Sudhakar | Vice-captain: Arun Kumar