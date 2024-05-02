Yuva Kabaddi Series TNCC 2024 to commence on May 6

The Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Clubs 2024 is scheduled to commence on May 6, the organizers confirmed on Wednesday (May 1). The Yuva Kabaddi Series TNCC 2024 will be the inaugural edition of the competition happening in Chennai.

"Get ready to embark on a new journey as 𝐘𝐮𝐯𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 reaches 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐝𝐮! So brace yourselves as we present to you 𝐘𝐮𝐯𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐝𝐮 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. We are excited just like you!!," the post from YKS on Instagram read.

The Vellammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai, has been chosen as the venue to host all matches of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Clubs 2024. Just as every season, all matches of the upcoming edition will also be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

The competition is expected to see 16 teams compete across two groups of eight teams each. Eight teams will compete in Pool A, while the remaining eight teams will compete in Pool B of the tournament.

After completing the league stage, the top four clubs from each pool will make it to the Promotion Round, making it eight teams. Meanwhile, the remaining four clubs from Pool A and B will be pitted in the Relegation Round.

The last round of the competition, known as the Summit Round will include four qualifiers, as many eliminators, two semi-final qualifiers, two semi-final matches, and a final.

The groups, fixtures, and squads of all 16 teams are expected to be announced in due course.

List of all previous Yuva Kabaddi Series tournaments

Summer Edition 2022 Monsoon Edition 2022 Winter Edition 2022 KMP YKS IDYL 2023 Summer Edition 2023 Monsoon Edition 2023 Winter Edition 2023 JSG Women's YKS 2024 KMP YKS IDYL 2024

The upcoming Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Clubs 2024 will be the 10th competition of the league.

