'Kabaddi Kabaddi’ reverberates in Ahmedabad

Asia English School

Ahmedabad, July 8, 2019: Chants of Kabaddi Kabaddi reverberated in Ahmedabad on Sunday as hundreds of young enthusiasts of India’s native sport took part in the Little Giants – Inter School Kabaddi Tournament in Ahmedabad.

The tournament was organized by state’s own Pro Kabaddi League team, Gujarat Fortune Giants, ahead of beginning of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League on July 20, in a bid to develop kabaddi culture, to popularize the indigenous game as a professional sport among youngsters in the state, and to encourage them to take up sports as a career. Gujarat Fortune Giants was the runner-up in the sixth season of the league.

Schools in Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot will also be taking part in the inter school kabaddi tournament. The teams will compete against each other in the league format. Four teams from each of the four cities will take part in a final league that will be held in Ahmedabad on July 12.

In Ahmedabad, the tournament attracted participation from 32 schools as the young guns tested their mettle against each other. Asia English School, GEMS Genesis International School, Hiramani School, and Rachana School were the four winning teams from Ahmedabad, and they now await the winners from the other three cities.

The eventual winner of the Inter School Kabaddi tournament will get a chance to meet the Gujarat Fortune Giants team, two-time finalists in the Pro Kabaddi League who will be under the tutelage of Manpreet Singh for the upcoming season.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 is all set to commence on the 20th July at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. For the upcoming season, the 12 teams in fray are set to battle it out in a round-robin format in their quest for the season seven title.