Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Day 4 Roundup: India and Iran secure semifinal spots, South Korea and Pakistan suffer defeats

Pakistan have not beaten India since 1993.

India beat Pakistan a second time in Kabaddi Masters.

It was yet another day of the exciting India-Pakistan clash, and the Men in Blue came up trumps yet again, defeating Pakistan by 24 points.

In the other match, Iran and South Korea played a hard-fought game as the west-Asian nation came up with the trumps at the Al Wasl Sports Complex in Dubai, on Monday.

With these results, both India and Iran have confirmed their spots at the top of their respective groups.

Iran win thriller against Korea

Iran's defence did the trick yet again, against Korea.

Iran and Korea played out an exciting match at the Al Wasl Sports Complex, as the former came off with a 31-27 victory.

Korea started off in style, as they inflicted an early all-out on Iran, to take their score to 15-6. The men from the far-east did well to use their speed in both defence and in attack against the Iranians. To add to that a couple of defensive errors by Iran also helped Korea.

However, Iran showed great spirit to make a comeback in the first half itself, and inflict an all-out on Korea, to eventually shoot into a two-point lead at halftime, by a margin of 17-15.

The two teams went neck and neck in the second half as well, with the match only being decided in the final minute, Iran ran away with the win. Mohammad Maghsoudlou was the star of the show for Iran, as he notched up 10 raid points and two tackle points in the match, this despite the fact that the saw a green card for rough play.

With this win, Iran have secured their spot as the top team in Group B, and a place in the semifinal.

India dominate Pakistan...again

Ajay Thakur was the top scorer for India again.

India produced another dominating display against Pakistan, as the Men in Blue ran away with a 41-17 win against their neighbours and arch-rivals. This marked yet another match that India have managed to win against Pakistan, who have not managed a victory against their arch-rivals since 1993 now.

Ajay Thakur and co. managed to inflict as many as three all-outs against Pakistan, who completely disintegrated in front of the opposition.

Captain Thakur and raider Monu Goyat, who came on as a second-half substitute, topped the scoring charts with seven points each, while Rishank Devadiga and Rohit Kumar also put in decent shifts, with six and five points each.

However, it was left corner Girish Ernak, who was the star of the show, as he produced two ankle-holds and three successful tackles, to notch up five tackle points in the game. He ended the match with a 100 per cent tackle success rate.

With this win, India also secured their position at the top of Group A, and will now look to play a dead rubber against Kenya, before the semifinals.