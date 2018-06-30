Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Final, India vs Iran: Predicted team and probable line-up

India's captain Ajay Thakur with Iranian captain Mohammad Maleki

The two semi-finals of Kabaddi Masters 2018 came to an end last night with the invincibles India and Iran qualifying for the finals. The concluding match will take place at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The summit clash between the two teams is going to be a definite nail-biter and probably one of the fiercest matches ever. In the semi-finals, the first match between Iran and Pakistan was one-sided. They were deadly with their defence and played an attacking game throughout the match.

When India faced South Korea in the second match, they had some hiccups in the initial stages, but still managed to seal a victory with a whopping 16-points score difference.

These two teams clashed in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup with India winning the cliff-hanger. Both sides look even more threatening this time.

The predicted line-up for Team India:

Ajay Thakur (C) (Raider)

Captain Ajay Thakur has led his team from the front. He scored a super ten in the semi-finals and guided Team India to the penultimate match. He will play the most crucial role for the Men in Blue.

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

This talismanic raider did not get many chances to prove himself in the ongoing tournament. If Pardeep gets a proper chance in the starting seven, he will prove to be hazardous for the Iranian defence, as he is arguably the best raider in kabaddi.

Monu Goyat (Raider)

The costliest player of PKL 6 auctions is definitely showing his worth. In the last match against South Korea, he came into the team and immediately controlled the situation. He could get into the starting seven in the final match tonight.

Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender)

Every praise might seem less for this amazing raider. His tackles last night were a perfect example of pure excellence. He scored a high five in his previous match and even performed a solo tackle near the mid-line.

Mohit Chillar (Defender)

This right-corner defender was commendable with his dashes and holds in his previous match. He even sent Hyunil Park out of the playing area in the semi-finals. Even though he did not show a great game in the initial matches of the league, he could play in the starting seven of India.

Surjeet Singh (Defender)

Surjeet potently fills in the right cover position in this team. The 27-year-old finished as Kabaddi World Cup’s best defender with 23 tackle points and PKL season 5's second-best defender with 76 tackle points. He is the most proactive defender on the team and can get a place in the starting seven.

Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder)

Sandeep Narwal has been one of India's best performers at this tournament and he will expect to keep his place in the side. The all-rounder has gone about his job quietly, contributing in both defense and attack.