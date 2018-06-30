Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Final Roundup: Unbeaten India beat Iran to clinch title

Soumo Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 856 // 30 Jun 2018, 21:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Both the Indian defence and the attack worked well against Iran.

World Champions India added another feather to their cap at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai on Saturday, as they beat Iran 44-26, to be crowned champions of the Kabaddi Masters tournament.

Coach Srinivas Reddy's men remained unbeaten in the tournament, winning all of their six matches, as they prepare for the Asian Games, later this year.

India started off the match at a fast pace in the early exchanges, with Ajay Thakur and Monu Goyat making carrying out the raiding responsibilities to perfection.

The Men in Blue, who have not had to face much competition in the tournament, made short work of the Iran defence, that has been quite strong so far. Thakur again topped the scoring for his side, leading from the front, as he scored 9 points.

India's right cove Surjeet Singh has been a revelation this tournament, and he showed his form once again, notching up 7 tackle points in defence. The combination of defence and attack helped the Indians inflict an early all-out upon Iran in the first half.

Interestingly, the final was briefly paused due as the lights went out during an Iran raid in the first half.

Iran mounted somewhat of a comeback after this break, as they brought the gap down to seven points by halftime, with the score at 18-11 in India's favour.

The World Champions went on to further extend their lead in the second half when both Rohit Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari were also introduced into the game by India coach Srinivas Reddy.

Iran lost the services of two of their crucial players due to injuries in the second half. Right cover Hadi Tajik fell to the ground after Ajay Thakur successfully touched him out. He was subbed off after receiving some medical attention.

Subsequently, captain Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki went down in some discomfort after he was caught by the Indian defenders. He was immediately rushed off the dressing room to receive treatment.