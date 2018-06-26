Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018: India, Iran end group stage on winning spree, Argentina ruled out of semis

With these results, the semifinal lineups have been all but decided.

Soumo Ghosh FEATURED COLUMNIST News 26 Jun 2018, 23:10 IST 42 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India ended the group stage with four straight wins.

Iran and India completed their quota of group stage matches, as both the teams came through with four wins in as many games, with wins over Argentina and Kenya, respectively.

While both the Asian teams had already secured top spots in their respective groups, these two results now give us a clearer idea about the semifinal lineups.

Iran thrash Argentina...again

Iran were as dominant as ever, against Argentina.

It was a similar story yet again, as Iran ran away with a massive 57-27 win over Argentina in the second Group B match between the two sides. This result effectively means that Argentina can no more make it to the semifinals, despite having one match remaining in hand.

Saedi Ghaffari Afshin Jafari and Kazem Naseri were the top scorers for Iran, notching up eight points apiece, as they went on a rampage against Iran. Jafari put in an outstanding show in both the departments, as he scored five raid points and three tackle points.

The second-placed team in Group B, South Korea have won only one match so far, and a win against the East Asian nation would leave the South Americans with the same number of victories. However, Korea had managed a bonus point in their previous match against Iran, which they lost 27-31. This means that even if they beat Korea in the last match of the group, Argentina would not be able to take the second spot, hence securing a semi-final spot for South Korea. Iran had already secured their spot in the semifinals earlier this week.

Kenya's semifinal chances all but ruled out

Pardeep Narwal found his form against Kenya.

It was yet another disappointing night for Kenya, who suffered a 50-15 defeat at the hands of the Indians, who continued their winning streak to four matches, much like Iran.

The World Champions inflicted two all-outs on Kenya, as they marched to the second biggest margin at the Kabaddi Masters so far. Star raider Pardeep Narwal found himself back in form, as he notched up nine raid points in the match.

The Patna Pirates captain was ably supported by substitute Rahul Chaudhary, who scored eight raid points. Meanwhile, left corner Surender Nada had a brilliant day in defence, as he got four out of his five tackles right on the night.

Obiero Victor put in a good shift for Kenya, scoring eight raid points, but his efforts were in vain, as the African nation suffered a big defeat.

With this result, Kenya were effectively ruled out of a semifinal spot. While they can still mathematically make it to the last four, they would need to beat Pakistan with a minimum of 69 point-difference to make the semis.