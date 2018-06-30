Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, India vs South Korea: 5 Talking Points

Korean raiders started on a promising note in the match

The second semi-final of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 took place at the Al Wasl Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as World Cup and Asian champions India took on South Korea.

South Korea came into this match on the back of a comprehensive victory over South American side Argentina as the raiders put on a strong performance.

India had won all their matches in the tournament so far scoring comfortable wins over neighbouring rivals Pakistan and Kenya in the group stage with stellar all-around showings.

South Korea's skipper Jang Kun Lee was the major anchor for the Koreans as they hoped to stage an upset over the Indians in a repeat of their win at the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016.

He had fellow raiders Dong Ju Hong and Hyun Il Park at his side to raise a formidable challenge to the Indian defenders.

Korea's defence was helmed by Young Chang Ko who along with Tae Deok Eom had the responsibility of keeping the stellar Indian raiding unit in check.

The Indian side were led by Ajay Thakur who had a plethora of stars at his side with raiders Pardeep Narwal and Rishank Devadiga to lead the charge tonight against Korea. The defense was manned by the experienced trio of Surjeet Singh, Mohit Chhillar and Girish Maruti Ernak.

The Indian side won the match with a scoreline of 36-20 as Ajay Thakur and Girish Maruti Ernak produced strong performances on the night to propel India into the final of the Kabaddi Masters.

#1 Korea start the encounter on a strong note

Majority opinion had favoured the Indian side to win easily against the South Korean side but the Koreans had different thoughts on their mind and wen all out to prove them.

The match began with two scoring raids for the Koreans as Indian raiders Pardeep Narwal and Ajay Thakur put in empty raids but Thakur managed to open the account for the Indian side. However, Korea kept it going with constant points and smart, cautious Korean defence made it tough for the Indians to score with freedom.

Jang Kun Lee further inflicted more damage when he scored a Super Raid on the right corner putting further pressue on the Indian side.