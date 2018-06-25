Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, India vs Pakistan: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

India and Pakistan will be coming into the high-voltage clash with a win from their previous game. Who will come out on top today?

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST Preview 25 Jun 2018, 11:00 IST

India will look to claim the top spot from Group A when they face Pakistan today

The top-flight Kabaddi action continues for the fourth day of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 on a day that is set to rekindle the age-old rivalry between India and Pakistan that will be on display yet again as the two powerhouses will be taking on each other in a mouth-watering clash at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, UAE.

The two teams clashed paths in the opening game of the tournament, in a match where India stole the spotlight with an all-round performance led by Ajay Thakur, who picked up ten points to single-handedly pile up problems on the Nasir Ali-led side. Ahead of this game, both India and Pakistan will be coming into the contest at the back of wins in their previous game which will undoubtedly add spice to the contest.

Against Kenya, India opted to test the bench strength and made two straight swaps as Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat came in place of Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal. The move paid rich dividends as both Rishank and Monu were on top of their game as the duo notched up a 'Super 10' each while the defense, given a fresh look through the additions of Sandeep Narwal and Girish Ernak managed to pile up pressure on the Kenyan raiders.

After having received a battering against India, Kenya faced Pakistan in their next game and the latter exhibited a masterclass performance, highlighted by the fact that two all-outs were inflicted on Kenya in the first half after which the African nation could not bounce back. Muhammad Nadeem and Mudassar Ali led the way in the raiding department for Pakistan and their form will be vital when Pakistan clash with India in today's game.

Sajjad Shaukat, who featured in the game against Kenya and was pacy throughout will be one raider to watch out for from Pakistan while it will be interesting to see how India's coach Srinivas Reddy forms the starting seven with all the players shining when given the chance.

Telecast and Streaming Details:

Match: India vs Pakistan

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 25 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

You can also follow all LIVE updates on Sportskeeda.