Kabaddi News: India's opponent for Semi-finals have been decided.

India needs to work on their mistakes.

What's the story

Current Asian Games Gold medalist and World cup champions Indian men's kabaddi team opponent at Semi-finals of Asian Games 2018 have been now decided. India will now have to face Iran in the semi-finals.

In case If you didn't know...

India is currently playing in the Asian Games and is grouped with South Korea in Pool A along with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Thailand. India finishes second in the group stages due to their unexcepted loss against South Korea.

On the other hand, Iran won all the five matches that they play. They are at the top of their group.

The heart of the matter

Today, South Korea played their last match of the group stages against Sri Lanka. They had to win the match in order to top the table and they won it as expected. They defeated Sri Lanka by the margin of 33-22 and secured their top spot.

India had won 3 matches in the group stage and looses one match. Indian team is full of stars and is capable to win against any team in the world. But despite having world class players, they lose one match in the group stage due to poor performance. The Indian defence which has shown signs of weakness was prone to silly errors. Girish Ernak made some very good tackles but was also guilty of being a little too impatient and overambitious at times. Likewise, with Sandeep Narwal and in general the defensive unit seemed to lack some coherence.Iran, who are in the other group already secured the top position in their group. Pakistan finished their group stage on 2nd position. Defending champion India finishes the table at the second spot and they will now have to face Pool B leader Iran.

What's next

India will go on to play Iran in the semi-finals and if they win this game they will probably have to play against South Korea again.

