Kashiling Adake: 10 things you need to know about him

Kashiling Adake is a real life example of a rags to riches story. Here, the riches mean fame and repute by Kabaddi. The small town farmer picked up Kabaddi and with sheer grit became the star of Dabang Delhi and Pro Kabaddi League. Here are 10 facts that you need to know about him:

1. He was born in the village Kasegaon of Sangli district of Maharashtra on 8 December 1992. His father, a former wrestling player worked in the farms and didn't let him work until his death in 2013.

2. Kashiling was a keen Kabaddi player since his schooldays and after playing Kabaddi at school level, he joined one of Kabaddi clubs in his village. However, that was also due to escape from wrestling, a sport that he was assumed to inherit from his father but was never fond of it.

“My father, Ram Chandra, was a wrestler. But I was never interested in playing any sport. I was not well built. Bada sukha sa tha (I was quite lean).”

3. After his father's death, he was the sole bread winner for his family and worked in a sugarcane factory that paid him only 25 rupees per hour.

“I used to get food once in the day, four years I worked like this.”

4. He was brought to Mumbai by his uncle Sunil Adake who played Kabaddi for Bharat Petroleum. He could not get into the SAI team in the first go but was selected in the second attempt. He later got into Mahindra's (company) Kabaddi team.

5. Kashiling was offered to play for Railways after his stint with Mahindra but he turned it down in favour of Bharat Petroleum which his uncle had represented in past.

“He had once taunted me for touching his kit.”

6. He didn't turn back after this as he progressed to the National Squad and was later picked by Dabang Delhi for a sum of 10 lakh in 2014.

7. In the second season of Pro Kabaddi League, he ended up at the top of Raider's leader-board with 114 points that also gave him the coveted Best Raider Award of the Tournament.

8. He holds the record for most number of points in a single Pro Kabaddi League game. He scored 24 points alone in the 45-45 draw against Telugu Titans in the second season of Pro Kabaddi League. This record was later equalled by Pardeep Narwal in the following season.

9. In the 52 matches that Kashiling Adake has played in the Pro Kabaddi League, he has amassed a mammoth 406 points (7.81 points per game). He also has 803 raids and 380 raid points to his name in the tournament. However, he will be representing U Mumba from 2017.

10. His fame has been marred with controversies as well. In 2015, a female Kabaddi player from Kolhapur district filed a case of sexual assault and harassment against Adake. He was also charged with intentional insult and criminal intimidation but was later released on bail.

