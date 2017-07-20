Radha Kapoor, Team Dabang Delhi Owner: All you need to know about her

Radha Kapoor is an inspiration for everyone.

Radha Kapoor and the Dabang Delhi team

Over the past four seasons, Dabang Delhi have had a pretty disappointing run in the Pro Kabaddi League. They finished sixth in the inaugural season and went downhill from there onwards - not being able to finish any better than seventh in any of the succeeding seasons. This year, however, after the huge revamp that every team has gone through, they seem to have a balanced squad featuring the likes of Suraj Desai and Bajirao Hodage and will be looking to improving on their showing from the previous seasons.

A better result will surely make the owner of the team, Radha Kapoor, a happy person. The eldest daughter of Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor founded the company DoIT Sports Management (India) Pvt Ltd which owns the Dabang Delhi team.

Born with an eye for aesthetics and a knack for appreciating the design aspect in the most unconventional spaces, Radha graduated from New York’s Parsons Design School. She then returned to Indian and since then, has been a trendsetter in the truest sense of the word.

She was responsible for bringing NYC’s iconic Parsons School of Design to India in the form of The Indian School Of Design and Innovation (ISDI) which is in Mumbai. She has also founded the WPP School of Communication, India’s first professional three-year undergraduate program based on a work-study model.

After acquiring the stakes of Business World in 2014, she had revolutionised the way it functioned. She heralded a new sporting range having bought teams in the PKL and in the Hockey India League (HIL) - yes, she owns Dabang Mumbai as well.

And this is certainly not where her involvements with sports end. When Sunrisers Hyderabad won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2015 beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Radha was there as a presenter, giving away some of the awards.

Apart from her endeavours in the field of sports, Radha has formed a partnership with Microsoft Ventures to promote innovation in design. She is also known for working with underprivileged women and provide them vocational training. To help those aspiring to run their own business, she runs “Uber for commercial real estate”.

Explaining why she invested in a sport like Kabaddi, Radha had said, “Kabaddi has TRPs only second to cricket. It needed just the right packaging and augmentation to hit the mainstream and our company truly believes in the cause.”