Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 1 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips

As two debutants, Gujarat Fortunegiants and U.P. Yoddha are ready to start their Pro Kabaddi League journey today in Hyderabad against Dabang Delhi K.C. and Telugu Titans respectively, we are here to help you with your picks for Khel Kabaddi, the official fantasy game of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2017. You will also get a chance to collect player cards by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Rahul Chaudhari

The poster boy of Pro Kabaddi, Rahul Chaudhari is the only player to have completed 500 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League and a must pick player for Khel Kabaddi game. After having a forgettable night against the Bulls, he will look to bounce back strongly while taking on relatively inexperienced defence of U.P. Yoddha.

He has scored a Super 10 (10 raid points) against the inexperience defence of Tamil Thalivas. He is expected to dominate the U.P. defence as none of the U.P. Yoddha corners have any PKL experience except Hadi Tajik, who played just 2 games.

Rajesh Narwal

When you are looking for an all-rounder for your fantasy team, Rajesh Narwal of U.P. Yoddha is the obvious pick. He is the 2nd most point scoring all-rounder after Manjeet Chhillar, with a total of 350 points to his name. His 266 raid points are the most by an all-rounder in VIVO Pro Kabaddi league.

He has been known for his consistency, having scored an average of 5.83 points per match. He is also has a robust physique highlighted by the fact that he has not missed a single match so far in Pro Kabaddi League. With Telugu Titans struggling in the last two games, Rajesh Narwal will look to score big in his first game for the Yoddhas.

Fazel Atrachali

The Iranian left-corner Fazel Atrachali is the go-to-man when it comes to pick a defender for your fantasy team amongst the 4 teams playing today in the Pro Kabaddi. The Best Defender of season 4, Fazel is all set to play his first game of season 5 against Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club.

Atrachali is the leading overseas tackle point scorer of Pro Kabaddi with 95 tackle points and just 5 tackle points away from completing a century of tackle points. He will be eagerly waiting complete his century against Dabang Delhi K.C., who doesn’t have a single renowned raider in their team.

Other players to watch out for

Sukesh Hegde – Gujarat captain Sukesh was part of the Telugu Titans squad for the first 4 PKL seasons, where he has always been in the shadow of Rahul Chaudhari. He still made a name for himself in the PKL by scoring 209 raid points.

Hegde will look to go all guns blazing while playing his first match as a lead raider of their side.

Meraj Sheykh – The Captain of Delhi, Meraj is only the 2nd foreigner in the PKL to score more than 100 raid points. Overall, he has scored 168 points (126 raid and 42 tackle points). He proved his quality by scoring 7 points in Dabang Delhi’s win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. The fleet footed and energetic Iranian will look to continue his form against the Gujarat defence.

Vishal Bhardwaj - The lone bright spark in the Titans defence, Vishal Bhardwaj scored back to back High 5s in his first 2 matches. The left corner struggled against Bengaluru Bulls but the 20-year-old possesses strong grip on his holds which is difficult for any raider to escape. The youngster will look to bounce back against PKL debutants U.P Yoddha.