Khelo India University Games 2020: Day 2 Kabaddi schedule, where to watch and live stream details

Kabaddi competition in KIUG 2020 on the inaugural day

The second day of the Kabaddi event in the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020 will witness the continuation of the league-stages with eight matches scheduled for 27th February 2020. The fixtures will take place as usual in Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A star-studded Maharshi Dayanand University from Rohtak with the likes of Mohit Sehrawat and Surender Gill - lost its opening fixture against the Shivaji University by 38-22. The side will be hoping to register their first win of the league stage, as they take on the University of Kota in their second match.

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020, Kabaddi: Day 1 results roundup - Shivaji University upsets MDU Rohtak in the curtain-raiser

Also, the Sushil Gulia-led Kurukshetra University will take on the VBS Purvanchal University in their first fixture of the competition. The Pool A men's match between Shivaji University and Mangalore University will be the one to watch out for in the second day's session since both teams had gained notable wins on the first day.

The women's division fixture will open the second day with the clash between MG Kashi University and the University of Kolkata. The Himachal Pradesh University will be aiming at making it 2-0 in the league stage, as they will square off against Mumbai University - who lost their opening fixture against Kurukshetra. The women from MDU will be aiming to assert their dominance ahead of the anticipated playoffs clashes.

Also read: SAI conducts landmark workshop to empower female athletes at the Khelo India University Games

Khelo India University Games 2020 Kabaddi Schedule, 27th February

2:00 PM - MG Kashi University- Blue vs University of Kolkata- Red (Pool B Women)

2:00 PM - Kurukshetra University- Red vs VBS Purvanchal University- Blue (Pool B Men)

3:00 PM - MD University- Blue vs University of Kota- Red (Pool A Men)

3:00 PM - HP University- Blue vs Mumbai University- Red (Pool A Women)

4:00 PM - MD University- Red vs University of Kolkata- Blue (Pool B Women)

4:00 PM - Guru Nanak University- Red vs VBS Purvanchal University- Blue (Pool B Men)

5:00 PM - Mangalore University- Red vs Shivaji University- Blue (Pool A Men)

5:00 PM - Kurukshetra University- Blue vs Mangalore University- Red (Pool A Women)

When & Where To Watch:

The second day of the Kabaddi event of Khelo India University Games 2020 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports First, and DD Sports. Action can also be streamed online on Hotstar.

Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi for the updates of the Kabaddi competition in Khelo India University Games 2020, results, schedule, medal tally, and many more.