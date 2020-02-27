Khelo India University Games 2020: Day 3 Kabaddi schedule, where to watch and live stream details

Vijay.Sain Preview

Kabaddi competition in KIUG

The third day of the Kabaddi event in the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020 will witness the completion of the league-stages with ten matches scheduled for 28th February 2020. The fixtures will take place as usual in Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Pool B's Guru Nanak Dev University from Amritsar comprising the likes of Neeraj Narwal (Dabang Delhi K.C.'s player) and Rajnish Dalal (Telugu Titans), along with Karnataka's Mangalore University from Pool A, has remained the most successful sides thus far in the men's competition.

Named as the pre-favorites of the competition, the men from MDU Rohtak have suffered two consecutive losses as they are almost nearing an early elimination from the competition. The battle for the second spot in Pool A will be between Mangalore University, the University of Kota and Shivaji University. However, in Pool B, all teams have notable chances of naming themselves for the semi-finals.

In the women's division, the Himachal Pradesh University and Kurukshetra University have remained unbeaten thus far in their two matches each. They'll square off against each other in the most anticipated fixture of Pool A to declare the table-toppers of the group. The University of Kolkata in Pool B has the upper hand in comparison to Rohtak's MDU, as the former is yet to lose in the group stage.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Kabaddi Schedule, 28th February

2:00 PM - Kurukshetra University- Blue vs Choudhary Bansilal University- Red (Pool B Men)

2:00 PM - MG Kashi University- Red vs Hemchand Yadav University- Blue (Pool B Women)

3:00 PM - Mumbai University- Blue vs Mangalore University- Red (Pool A Women)

3:00 PM - University of Kota- Red vs Shivaji University- Blue (Pool A Men)

4:00 PM - VBS University- Red vs Choudhary Bansilal University- Blue (Pool B Men)

4:00 PM - University of Kolkata- Red vs Hemchand Yadav University- Blue (Pool B Women)

5:00 PM - HP University- Blue vs Kurukshetra University- Red (Pool A Women)

5:00 PM - MD University- Blue vs Mangalore University- Red (Pool A Men)

6:00 PM - Guru Nanak University- Red vs Kurukshetra University-Blue (Pool B Men)

6:00 PM - MD University- Blue vs MG Kashi University- Red (Pool B Women)

When & Where To Watch:

The third day of the Kabaddi event of Khelo India University Games 2020 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports First, and DD Sports. Action can also be streamed online on Hotstar.

Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi for the updates of the Kabaddi competition in Khelo India University Games 2020, results, schedule, medal tally, and many more.