Khelo India University Games 2020: Day 4 Kabaddi semi-finals | Schedule, where to watch and live stream details

Kabaddi competition in Khelo India University Games 2020

The fourth day of the Kabaddi event in the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020 will witness the semi-final matches in both categories on 29th February 2020. The fixtures will take place as usual in Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Sushil Gulia-led Kurukshetra University from Haryana have fared well for the side thus far. They will take on the Mangalore University from Karnataka in the first semi-final of the men's division.

The Guru Nanak Dev Univesity from Amritsar comprising of Neeraj Narwal and Rajnish Dalal remained unbeaten in the league stage, as they take on Mumbai's Shivaji University - who have won two out of their three games in the competition thus far.

In the women's division, the Himachal Pradesh University has asserted their dominance - winning all their three outings to qualify for the knockouts. Known as the powerhouse of women's Kabaddi, the women from Himachal Pradesh will take on Hemchand Yadav University for a spot in the summit clash.

Even though the men failed to qualify for the semi-finals, the women from Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University will aim to carry the side's top honours in a Northern derby clash as they take on Kurukshetra University in the second semi-final fixture.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Kabaddi Schedule: 29th February

01:30 PM - Mangalore University vs. Kurukshetra University (Men's Semi-Final 1)

03:00 PM - Guru Nanak Dev University vs. Shivaji University (Men's Semi-Final 2)

03:00 PM - HP University vs. Hemchand Yadav University (Women's Semi-Final 1)

04:00 PM - Maharshi Dayanand University vs. Kurukshetra University (Women Semi-Final 2)

When & Where To Watch:

Only the first semi-final fixture between Mangalore University and Kurukshetra University of the Kabaddi competition will get televised at 01:30 PM IST. Khelo India University Games 2020 is currently broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports First, and DD Sports. Action can also be streamed online on Hotstar.

