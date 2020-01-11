Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Kabaddi knockout action set to begin

The knockout action is set to begin in the Kabaddi event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The Kabaddi competition in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 reached the end of the group stage action on 11th January 2020 at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education complex in Sonapur, Assam.

The final day of league stage action 16 matches take place across all the four categories of the event with the U-17 Boys, U-17 Girls, U-21 Boys and U-21 Girls competing for a spot in the knockout rounds.

The big stalwarts like Haryana and Maharashtra continued to exert their dominance on the mat securing their spots in the knockout matches. Haryana started the day's action with a convincing 39-26 win over Chhatisgarh in the U-17 Boys category. Maharashtra's strong team in the U-21 category got a win over the defending champions Chandigarh with a score of 39-30 powered by strong performances from Pro Kabaddi League players Saurabh Tanaji Patil (Bengal Warriors) and Pankaj Mohite (Puneri Paltan).

Haryana U-21 Girls stamped their authority on the mat with a thumping 51-27 win over the girls from Rajasthan to end the morning session action on the day. The evening session kicked off with a surprising result as the U-21 Boys from Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by a scoreline of 38-28. The day's action came to an end as Chhatisgarh got the win by a 27-23 scoreline over Karnataka.

Kabaddi Schedule for 12th January 2020 at Khelo India Youth Games 2020

01:00 PM: Winner Group A vs. Runners-up Group B (U-17 Boys)

01:30 PM: Winners Group A vs. Runners-up Group B (U-21 Boys)

02:00 PM: Winners Group A vs. Runners-up Group B (U-17 Girls)

02:20 PM: Winners Group B vs. Runners-up Group A (U-21 Boys)

03:00 PM: Winners Group A vs. Runners-up Group B (U-21 Girls)

03:00 PM: Winners Group B vs. Runners-up Group A (U-17 Boys)

05:00 PM: Winners Group B vs. Runners-up Group A (U-21 Girls)

05:00 PM: Winners Group B vs. Runners-up Group A (U-17 Girls)