Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Kabaddi - Preview, venue, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Kabaddi event in Khelo India Youth Games 2019

The 3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 will commence from 10th January, 2020 and culminate on 22nd January, 2020. The Kabaddi event at the Khelo India Youth Games will run from 9th January to 13th January, 2020 at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur, Guwahati.

The event promises to set a platform for the young Kabaddi players to showcase their skills and bring themselves in the limelight as a base for future career opportunities. Pankaj Mohite, Sourabh Patil (Maharashtra), V Ajith Kumar (Tamil Nadu), Sushil Gulia (Haryana), Sachin Narwal, Banty (Chandigarh) got into the Pro Kabaddi League in the recent edition after their maiden stint with the Khelo India program last year.

In the second edition of Khelo India Youth Games held in Pune, Maharashtra last year, Haryana (U-17) and Chandigarh (U-21) emerged victorious in the boy's category final, whereas Chhattisgarh (U-17) and Himachal Pradesh (U-21) won from the girl's competition.

A total of 8 teams each have got allotted into two groups (boys and girls) of two age groups - Under-17 and Under-21. The teams will play three group stages matches, where top-2 from each group will qualify for the knockouts. The winners from the final will get awarded the gold medal, while the runners-up will settle for silver. The two teams which get knocked out in the semi-finals will get bronze medals.

Group Classification:

Under-17 Category:

Boys (Group A): Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Assam

Boys (Group B): Rajasthan, Delhi, Bihar, and Karnataka

Girls (Group A): Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and Kerala

Girls (Group B): Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam

Under-21 Category:

Boys (Group A): Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam

Boys (Group B): Tamilnadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana

Girls (Group A): Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Assam

Girls (Group B): Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka

Here is the weight categorization of all groups:

Boys U-21: 75 kgs

Girls U-21: 70 kgs

Boys U-17: 56 kgs

Girls U-17: 56 kgs

When & Where To Watch

Kabaddi event in Khelo India Youth Games 2019 will get broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports First. Online users can also watch the Kabaddi event on Hotstar.

The following Kabaddi fixtures will get telecasted live on television -

10th January 2020: Friday

10:00 AM: Tamil Nadu vs Haryana (Group B Boys U-21)

10:50 AM: Maharashtra vs Assam (Group A Boys U-21)

11:35 AM: Chandigarh vs Gujarat (Group B Boys U-21)

12:20 PM: Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu (Group A Girls U-21)

12:50 PM: Rajasthan vs Karnataka (Group B Girls U-21)

11th January 2020: Saturday

01:30 PM Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh (Group A Boys U-21)

02:20 PM Haryana vs Telangana (Group B Boys U-21)

12th January 2020: Sunday

01:30 PM Winner of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Boys U-21)

02:20 PM Winner of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Boys U-21)

13th January 2020: Monday

01:00 PM: Boys U-17 Final Match

01:40 PM: Girls U-21 Final Match

02:15 PM: Boys U-21 Final Match