Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Kabaddi semifinal results roundup

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020

Pankaj Mohite scored 8 raid points against Uttar Pradesh

The semifinal stage of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 kabaddi tournament got underway in Guwahati as the upcoming stars of the kabaddi world faced off against each other. Maharashtra U-21 secured their place in the boys' final event with a victory against Uttar Pradesh while the match between Haryana U-21 and Chandigarh U-21 teams went down to the wire.

Surprisingly, there were many lopsided contests in the other semifinal matches as well. Only the game between Rajasthan U-17 and Maharashtra U-17 boys proved to be a thrilling contest. So, without further ado here's a look at all the results of semifinals of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 kabaddi event.

U-17 Boys

In the first semifinal match of the U-17 boys category, Haryana overcame the challenge from Bihar and defeated them by a scoreline of 59-23. The young raiders of Haryana ruled this match from the outset.

The second semifinal was decided in the final moments as Rajasthan U-17s edged Maharashtra U-17s 55-51 and moved to the finals. The final of U-17 boys category will be played between Rajasthan and Haryana.

U-21 Boys

Bengaluru Bulls' star raider Banty dominated the opposition defenders as he helped Haryana U-21 win their semifinal against Chandigarh U-21 in extra time. In the first forty minutes, both teams scored 39 points each but, Haryana won 44-42 in extra time.

In the other semifinal match, Puneri Paltan's raider Pankaj Mohite scored 8 raid points while upcoming star Aslam Inamdar aggregated 7 raid points. Shubham Shinde took a High 5 to ensure that Maharashtra won their match against Uttar Pradesh 38-20.

U-17 Girls

Haryana continued their fine form in the U-17 girls category as they defeated Chattisgarh 52-21 in the first semifinal. They will face Tamil Nadu U-17s in the final as the south Indian state slayed Bihar 32-17 in the second semifinal.

U-21 Girls

The encounter between Himachal Pradesh and Chattisgarh proved to be a close match but, in the end Himachal Pradesh won the match by 6 points. They will face the dominant Haryana team in the final who beat Uttar Pradesh 41-16 in the second semifinal.