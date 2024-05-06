KPU vs NAA Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Karpagam University vs NA Academy, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Match 7

Karpagam University will go head to head with NA Academy in the seventh match of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai on Tuesday.

Karpagam University started the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 on a winning note, beating Kattakudi Sports 32-26 to occupy the fourth rank in the standings. N Surya was the standout raider with nine impressive points while Gajendhiramoorthy (6) and M Nesamani (4) perfectly supported him.

On the other hand, NA Academy bagged a 37-28 win over Jayachitra Club to make it to the third position in the tally. M Dhansekar was the wrecker-in-chief with nine points while Dinesh Kumar (8) and P Karthik (4) played crucial roles in taking their side to victory.

Match Details

Match: Karpagam University vs NA Academy, Match 7, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024

Date & Time: May 7, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Squads to choose from

Karpagam University

N Surya, M Gajendhiramoorthy, Manikandan Nesamani, S Balamurugan, Saran Murugan, G Dinesh Kumar, N Sankar, Sakthivel Thangavelu, J Jenistan Mose, M Baskaran, M Kabilan, M Mathubalan, M Mugilan, M Selvakumar, P Marimuthu, P Parthasarathi, P Sridhar, R Gowtham, T Dharanidharan, and T Vasanthakumar.

NA Academy

A Bharathi, A David Wilson, Arun Kumar, D Kavinraj, Deepak Sankar, Dinesh Kumar, Gowtham Matheswar, Jegan Shanmugam, K Mahibala, Loganathan Silva, M Gokula Kannan, M Gowtham, M Dhansekar, N Dharun, P Karthik, P Santhuru, R Guhan, R Jeevarathinam, S Mukilan, and S Manikandan.

Probable Playing 7s

Karpagam University

N Surya, M Gajendhiramoorthy, Manikandan Nesamani, S Balamurugan, Saran Murugan, G Dinesh Kumar, and N Sankar.

NA Academy

M Dhanasekar, Dinesh Kumar Krishnamoorthi, P Karthik, Jegan Shanmugam, A Bharathi, Deepak Sankar, and Arun Kumar.

KPU vs NAA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Bharathi, M Nesamani, S Murugan, M Gajendhiramoorthy, P Karthik, M Dhanasekar, and N Surya.

Captain: M Gajendhiramoorthy | Vice-captain: M Dhanasekar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manikandan Nesamani, S Murugan, S Deepak, Arun Kumar, M Gajendhiramoorthy, M Dhanasekar, and Dinesh Kumar Krishnamoorthi.

Captain: M Dhanasekar | Vice-captain: Manikandan Nesamani