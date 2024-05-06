Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 6

The first day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 came to an end with some interesting and thrilling results coming our way. Let’s delve into the details of which team stands at which position after the conclusion of Day 1.

VELS University bagged a dominating 54-31 win over Alathankarai Club in the tournament opener to make it to the top position in the points table with a score difference of 23, accumulating six points in the tally.

Nellai Kings, on the other hand, registered a 43-27 win over KR Sports in the third game of the day, making it to the second slot in the table, with a score difference of 16, amassing six points.

Meanwhile, NA Academy moved to the third position after bagging a 37-28 win over Jayachitra Club in the last game of the day, gathering six points with a score difference of nine.

Moving forward, Karpagam University are at the fourth rank with a 32-26 win over Kattakudi Sports in the second game of the day, picking up five points with a score difference of six.

Meanwhile, Kattakudi Sports, Jayachitra Club, KR Sports, and Alathankarai Club are languishing at the bottom four spots in the tally after failing to win their respective encounters on Day 1.

Alathankarai Club's left raider Dhanasekaran Jegan topped the top raiders list, accumulating 15 points on Day 1 while VELS University's left corner defender bagged six points to top the defenders' list. Nellai Kings’ Rajapal Jeya Pal and Jegan racked up Super 10s on the opening day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 1 Results (May 6)

Match 1: VELS University beat Alathankarai Club (54-31)

Match 2: Karpagam University beat Kattakudi Sports (32-26)

Match 3: Nellai Kings beat KR Sports (43-27)

Match 4: N.A. Academy beat Jayachitra Club (37-28)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 2 Schedule (May 7) (A times in IST)

Match 5: Kattakudi Sports vs Nellai Kings, 10:15 AM

Match 6: Alathankarai Club vs KR Sports, 11:45 AM

Match 7: Karpagam University vs NA Academy, 4:15 PM

Match 8: VELS University vs Jayachitra Club, 5:45 PM