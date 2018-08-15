Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Madhya Pradesh Kabaddi League 2018: Mahesh Goud leads Gwalior to become MPKL's inaugural champions

Vijay Sain
ANALYST
News
15 Aug 2018, 11:42 IST

Gwalior Kw Maharajas, champions of the first-ever MPKL.

As Kabaddi is elevating in different regions around India to provide limelight to the new emerging Kabaddi talents, Madhya Pradesh Kabaddi League was a blockbuster hit in its very first season. Organized by Plum Sports and Digiana Group, the event took place at Abhay Prashal Stadium, Indore between 7th August 2018 to 12th August 2018. Renowned singer, Ankit Tiwari performed a live musical concert before the final which took place between Gwalior Ke Maharajas and Bhopali Nawabs.  

On 12th August 2018, the captain of Gwalior Ke Maharajas, Mahesh Goud alongside with Preetam Chhillar brought an emphatic victory against Bhopali Nawabs to become MPKL's first-ever champions. Gwalior scored 14 points in the first half in comparison to Bhopal's 9 points. They kept their lead intact and finally won the match after multiple efforts from Bhopal failed, and the final score read (36-26). Mahesh Goud ended his spectacular outing as the player of the tournament with 50 raid points to his name.

Stats from the Madhya Pradesh Kabaddi League 2018.

In the semifinals, Gwalior Ke Maharajas kept their nerves intact in the halftime with a 5 point lead and beat Ujjaini Dhakad (31-20). Whereas Bhopali Nawabs scripted a comeback after trailing by 2 points in the first half, they managed to beat Indori Yodhas by (44-41) by a heroic performance from Bhavani Rajput. The matches were broadcasted live on NEO Sports and online updates provided by Kabaddi360 page on Instagram.

Gwalior led by Mahesh Goud were exceptional throughout the tournament.

The final event saw the attendances of the governor of Haryana; Kaptan Singh Solanki, and BJP National Secretary-General; Kailash Vijayvargiya. Gwalior Ke Maharajas received ₹11 lakhs as their prize money for becoming champions whereas Bhopali Nawabs received ₹5 lakhs for becoming runners-up. 

Manoj Bali at MP Kabaddi League 2018. #indoreevents #raidforgold #indorediaries #mpkl #plumsports #kabaddi #kabbadikabbadi #kabaddikabaddi #sports #sportster #hulk #manojbali #indore_city #indoreader

A post shared by MP Kabaddi League (@mp_kabaddi_league) on

The event produced some exciting raiders like Manoj Bali who scored 23 raid points in a league match with 3 back to back best raider awards, Ravi Sharma an exciting ankle hold specialist and Praveen Pilla, the second highest raid points scorer in MPKL who could one day arrive in the Pro Kabaddi.

Praveen Pilla (left) and Ravi Kumar (right), the best performers of MPKL.

Here the awards are given after the final match took place in the inaugural season of M.P. Kabaddi League:

• Winners: Gwalior Ke Maharajas [₹11 lakhs]

• Runners-up: Bhopali Nawabs [₹5 lakhs]

• Best Raider of the week: Suvan (Bhopali Nawabs)

• Best Defender of the week: Neeraj Kumar (Gwalior Ke Maharajas)

• Player of the week: Mahesh Goud (Gwalior Ke Maharajas)

• Best Raider of the tournament: Praveen Pilla (54 raid points, Ujjaini Dhakad)

• Best Defender of the tournament: Ravi Sharma (17 tackle points, Gwalior Ke Maharajas)

• Best Player of the tournament: Mahesh Goud (50 raid points, captain of Gwalior Ke Maharajas)

