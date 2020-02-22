Maharashtra men's and women's squad for the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship announced

Pankaj Mohite (left), Tushar Patil (center), and Sushant Sail (right)

Maharashtra Kabaddi Association has named a young squad to lead the men's side in the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship. The yearly event will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan starting from 2nd March till 6th March, 2020.

Veterans - Rishank Devadiga, Vishal Mane, and Girish Maruti Ernak have got omitted from Maharashtra's squad this year. The association has opted to undergo a complete revamp in the side with the mix of youth who had asserted their dominance in the local Kabaddi tournaments held in Maharashtra.

Pankaj Mohite, who had a sensational debut season with the Puneri Paltan last year, has impressed everybody to get promoted to the senior team. He also led Maharashtra's raiding department in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, as the state ended as runners-up in the competition. Termed as the new upcoming star from Mumbai City, Mohite will be the raider to watch out from the state this time around.

Tushar Patil and Ajinkya Pawar have retained their spots in Maharashtra this year. The latter, along with Swapnil Shinde and Shubham Shinde, has had a phenomenal domestic season, winning the Senior State Maharashtra Kabaddi Championship & Dr. D.Y. Patil Memorial Trophy for Ratnagiri district. Rohit Bane and Maharudra Garje will be making their debut in the senior side.

Mumbai City's prodigies - Sushant Sail and Sanket Sawant are named for their terrific performances, while Bipin Thale from Raigad district will be hoping to cement his spot for a future opportunity in the Pro Kabaddi League.

In the women's category, former Indian player Sayali Jadhav will hope to bring immense experience to the side after missing out from Maharashtra's squad last year. Sonali Helvi, who has represented Maharashtra in the Khelo India Youth Games, will be eyeing to leave an impression with the senior side.

Here are the men's and women's squads for Maharashtra for the upcoming 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

Men's Team:

Tushar Patil, Ajinkya Pawar, Pankaj Mohite, Bipin Thale, Manoj Bondre, Swapnil Shinde, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Akash Kadam, Sushant Sail, Rohit Bane, and Maharudra Garje.

Women's Team:

Megha Kadam, Purnima Jedhe, Puja Shelar, Puja Jadhav, Shraddha, Sayali Jadhav, Sonali Helvi, Ankita Jagtap, Suvarna Lokhande, Tejasvi Patekar, Nikita Kadam, and Aishwariya Kale.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi for more details on the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 squads and latest updates.