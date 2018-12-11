"Manpreet Singh's motivational speeches are a huge confidence booster," says Gujarat Fortunegiants' K Prapanjan

K Prapanjan has made some vital contributions to his team's success

Last year's finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants have put up a string of dominating performances in this edition of the Pro Kabaddi League as well, which has helped them qualify for the playoffs stages with four matches in hand.

With a young team and Sunil Kumar, one of the youngest captains of the team at the helm, the young team has been shepherded fabulously by Manpreet Singh, a man known for his aggressive style of play and more importantly, his ability to infuse confidence in his lads at a time of peril.

One such man who Manpreet Singh seems to have had a massive impact on is K Prapanjan. Prapanjan is one of the best young raiders in the competition, famously known for his running hand touches that have caught many opposition defenders off-guard at crucial junctures in the game.

Yet, in a team of youngsters, Prapanjan is one of the more experienced players having represented four teams in his five seasons thus far. The lanky raider played his first two seasons for U Mumba before shifting to the Telugu Titans in season four.

In the fifth season, Prapanjan was signed up by the Tamil Thalaivas where he played supporting raider to Ajay Thakur before a ₹38 lakh contract drafted him into the Gujarat Fortunegiants team.

Unfortunately, for a man with a lot of experience in the domestic circuit, Prapanjan's career graph has a slight parabolic path to it.

Failing to find enough game time in U Mumba, it seemed like Prapanjan's time would come with his time at the Titans. However, by the 25-year old's own admission, the end of season four looked like a full stop to his career.

"I am playing my fifth season in this edition. I played two seasons with U Mumba, one with the Telugu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas. At the end of the season with the Telugu Titans, since I played very few games, I thought my kabaddi career was done. However, once I got chances in the Tamil Thalaivas team, I naturally grew in confidence and from there I did not look back."

Hailing from Sankagiri in Tamil Nadu, Prapanjan went through the regular grind of the local mud-grounds and worked hard to get through the district level where his game was taken to the next level by his father, a kabaddi player himself, who gave his career some direction.

"I started off with playing kabaddi since my childhood but at the beginning, I did not have too many skills. My father introduced me to an ex-Indian player, who fine-tuned my skills and worked on my fitness to improve my game."

Such has been Prapanjan's consistent show with a fabulous mix of a knack to pick up bonus points and inflict running hand touches that he has cemented his place as a secondary raider in the team behind Sachin. When quizzed about the pressure to reach up to Sachin's fine form, Prapanjan claims that the pressure is what keeps him going.

"Sachin is the main raider while I play as the co-raider and so does Ajay Kumar. Since he (Sachin) plays very well, the pressure is on me to perform better which I use to my advantage and push myself to put up a better show."

A lanky raider gifted with a unique ability to reach out far and collect touch points, Prapanjan's emphasis on the fact that height is not an advantage entirely whereas the steps taken to mold the height to have an advantage in the game is what helps him to collect points.

"Fitness is one of the paramount aspect for a kabaddi player. Apart from this, planning ahead of each raid is also important, which is key to collect points during each raid."

The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has had a new addition to it with quite a few raiders bringing out their hidden defender, a feature that Prapanjan too has tried to explore as adviced by coach Manpreet.

"I am purely a raider but coach Manpreet Singh has also asked me to explore the possibilities of contributing in the defensive unit with the ankle holds."

Having played under numerous coaches in both the local level and at the Pro Kabaddi League, Prapanjan is no stranger to the various coaching techniques used by the coaches.

However, the lanky raider tips his hat to Manpreet Singh's motivational speeches and words of advice before a game which he believes is a standout feature.

"Coaching methods are very similar while the difference is in the techniques. Manpreet Sir's plus point is the way he motivates each player. He treats each match as if we are going in for a war and boosts all of us with a lot of confidence".

In the previous season with the Thalaivas, Prapanjan played under the leadership of seasoned campaigner Ajay Thakur while this season, Gujarat is led by Sunil Kumar.

On being asked about the differences in being led by a raider versus a defender, the raider briefs the contrasts.

"Ajay Thakur is a raider who has to raid and control the match. Since Sunil is a defender, he has a little more time to assess the mistakes made by each player in both teams and hence can take better control of the game."

For a man with over 50 games in his kitty, the experience is a huge plus point for Prapanjan. Yet, he claims that it is imperative that he makes optimum use of technology and the opinions of his teammates before the game.

"Before each game, I take the aid of technology and also chat with my teammates to assess scoring areas ahead of each game. Bonding with teammates is very important since it brings about a sense of togetherness, which can translate into results on the mat".

Indeed, it is no secret that the Pro Kabaddi League has certainly given birth to a new lease of life for a number of players, who are more than happy to credit the sport for their success thus far.

Prapanjan too, with a wide smile on his face, accepts kabaddi's role in shaping his life.

" Thanks to the sport and in particular the Pro Kabaddi League, I have got a job in Bengaluru and have managed to sort out financial issues. Since I have joined the Fortunegiants, people have started to recognize me a lot more and request for photos, which was not there before the league."

Having already qualified for the playoffs stages, the Gujarat Fortunegiants' aim will now be to top their pool 'A' table, which could give them two bites at the apple and strengthen their chance at a spot in the finals.

However, it seems like the strategy is to take it one game at a time, as laid out by the star raider.

"Our focus is to win each of the remaining games, including the semifinals and finals. We aim to treat each match like any other normal game so that the pressure of the situation does not have an adverse effect on our team."

In the end, as Prapanjan prepares to head for a quick freshen up ahead of a grueling practice session, he is quick to sign off with a heartfelt message for the youngsters looking to make an entry on the big stage.

"Not only in kabaddi but in sports in general, dedication is very important. However, a big player you are or you achieve to be, if you respect the sport, the sport will earn you respect."

