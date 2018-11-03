Match Report: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

Gujarat Fortune Giants execute another perfectly timed tackle to stop a Pink Panther raid

Gujarat Fortune Giants continued to impress as they dispatched Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-25 to earn a comfortable win. Captain Sunil Kumar led from the front as he had a perfect night in defence, converting all eight of his tackles to finish with eight tackle points.

The match was fought on the defensive end, with both teams using their physical approach to prevent opposition raiders from scoring easy points. Eventually, Gujarat's raiders were able to score enough points to provide their defence a cushion that they never let go off to seal the win.

The first few minutes of the tie were pretty low scoring as both defences held firm. Sachin Tawar and Rohit Gulia managed to pull off raids that secured the Fortune Giants two points on two different occasions, helping them lead 9-5 at the 10-minute mark.

The match moved on along at a steady pace, with neither team ready to give an inch as they reached half-time with the score 14-13 in favour of the team from Gujarat.

The first half saw some amazing tackling from both teams as there were multiple super tackles from the likes of Young Chang Ko, who put in two, and Mohit Chhillar and Ruturaj Koravi, who had one each as they kept raiders in check. While the Jaipur defenders used the ankle hold to perfection, Koravi executed the dash to perfection on Anup Kumar to earn his side important points.

The crowd was very enthusiastic and supportive and though there was strong support for the Pink Panthers, the performance of the Fortune Giants gave the Gujarat fans a lot to cheer for and they were loud and proud throughout the match.

The second half moved along steadily till Sachin decided to take matters into his own hands and put in a brilliant raid that yielded three points to give his team a 19-13 lead with 18 minutes still to go. As the Pink Panthers closed down the margin, the young Gujarat defence provided the moment of the match as captain Sunil Kumar caught the legendary Anup Kumar with an ankle hold and helped the team get a super tackle to score two points, increasing the lead to 22-18.

With the Pink Panthers trying desperately to bring down the gap, another unsuccessful raid saw the lead increase to 30-19 to virtually cement the result in Gujarat Fortune Giants' favour. They eventually played the match out smartly to seal the winning margin.

Sunil Kumar tackles Anup Kumar during the match between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers

For the Fortune Giants, captain Sunil stood out with his high 5, scoring eight points, while raiders Sachin and Rohit Gulia both chipped in with six points each. Young Chang Ko and Mohit Chhillar stood out for the Pink Panthers with five and four points respectively. The latter also moved to third in the table for most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history with 225.

The result means that Gujarat Fortune Giants now have 24 points from six matches, with four wins, a draw and a loss and have moved to third place in Zone A. Jaipur Pink Panthers remain at the bottom of Zone A with seven points.

