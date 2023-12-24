MUM vs BEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 24, 2023

U Mumba will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the 39th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday (December 24).

U Mumba will be high on confidence as they will come into the game after registering their second straight win over Tamil Thalaivas in the most recent clash. The 46-33 win placed them second in the points table with 16 points.

Both Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Guman Singh claimed a Super 10 while left-corner Sombir completed his maiden High 5.

Meanwhile, after a one-sided 46-19 loss against Puneri Paltan, the Bengal Warriors registered their second tie of the season in the previous game. They sealed the game with a 37-37 score against U.P Yoddhas and are now fourth in the points table.

Nitin Kumar claimed his maiden Super 10 while skipper Maninder Singh missed his Super 10 by a point. Shubham Shinde led the defense with four successful tackles.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MUM vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 13.5 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action against Thalaivas (Credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh stands out as the most successful raider for U Mumba. He has claimed 46 raid points from 37 successful raids in five matches, including one Super raid. He achieved his third Super 10 in the previous game against Tamil Thalaivas.

Considering his reliable raiding skills, Zafardanesh emerges as a strong choice for the captain/vice-captain of your MUM vs BEN Dream11 teams.

#2 Shubam Shinde (BEN) - 14.5 credits

Shubam Shinde in a super tackle against Surender Gill (Credits: PKL)

Shubam Shinde has been one of the most consistent defenders in the PKL 10. He has executed 22 successful tackles in six games, including one Super tackle. He has claimed 23 tackle points and one High 5 so far.

Shinde missed his second High 5 by one tackle in the previous game against Yoddhas. However, he will be eager to claim it in the upcoming MUM vs BEN Dream11 match.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Maninder Singh in action against Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Maninder Singh currently ranks among the top five raiders of PKL 10. He has 61 raid points to his name from 46 successful raids. With three Super 10s and four Super raids, he has maintained an excellent average of 10.17.

Despite narrowly missing his fourth Super 10 in the last game against Yoddhas by just one point, the Warriors' captain is eager to achieve this milestone in the upcoming matchup.

With a remarkable 70% raid strike rate, Maninder emerges as the best choice for the captain/vice-captain of your MUM vs BEN Dream11 team.

