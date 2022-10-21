MUM vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 33

A Triple Panga will take place at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday night at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Former champions U Mumba will lock horns with the home team Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the night.

Both U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls have been impressive in Pro Kabaddi 2022 so far. The Mumbai-based franchise has won three of its last four matches, whereas the Bulls snapped their two-match losing streak with a win against Tamil Thalaivas earlier this week.

Fans are looking forward to this clash between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls. Here are some Dream11 tips for Match 33 of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

MUM vs BLR Match Details

The two franchises will go head-to-head in the first match of the Triple Panga at 7:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 33

Date and Time: October 22, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs BLR Recent Form Guide

U Mumba Form Guide: W L W W L

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W L L W W

MUM vs BLR Probable Playing 7

U Mumba Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for U Mumba.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku and Mohit.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 33

Raider - Bharat

Bharat has outshone Vikash Kandola in Bengaluru Bulls' raiding unit so far. He has scored 45 raid points in five matches.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal has been one of the best defenders for Bengaluru in the last three seasons. He is in top form this year, having scored 14 tackle points in five matches.

All-Rounder - Jai Bhagwan

Jai Bhagwan has performed well for U Mumba in his debut season so far. He has earned 20 raid points in four matches.

MUM vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

5 Must-Picks for MUM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 33

Player Name Bharat Saurabh Nandal Rinku HC Vikash Kandola Guman Singh

MUM vs BLR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Picking Surinder Singh in the team would be a high risk, high reward option. The U Mumba skipper has committed a few unsuccessful tackles, but he also scored six tackle points against Haryana Steelers in the previous game.

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Rinku HC and Aman-II.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Guman Singh and Bharat-II.

Captain: Bharat-II | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Aman-II.

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan.

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Guman Singh and Bharat-II.

Captain: Vikash Kandola | Vice-Captain: Surinder Singh.

