MUM vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 57

U Mumba (MUM) take on the Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) in the 57th match of PKL 10 on Friday, January 5, at The Dome by NSCI in Mumbai. It's U Mumba's first match of their home leg, and the first game being played in front of their home fans in more than four years.

They're in terrific form heading into this one on the back of four successive wins, with the most recent one being a 52-34 trouncing of the Telugu Titans. The Titans' raiders stood no chance against the U Mumba corner combination. Rinku and Sombit picked up eight tackle points each, with Guman Singh scoring a Super 10.

The Bulls, meanwhile, narrowly edged the Tamil Thalaivas out 38-37 in a thrilling contest last time out. A solid defensive effort from their cover combination of Surjeet Singh and Parteek, and a decent outing for Bharat helped the Bulls got over the line against the Thalaivas, with captain Saurabh Nandal coming in clutch to seal the win for them.

The Bulls have had a pretty inconsistent campaign, however, and with only four wins in ten matches, they're running out of time to string some wins together.

MUM vs BLR Match Details

Match: MUM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 57

Date and Time: January 5, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Sombir, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Visvanath V.

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman/Ran Singh, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Surjeet Singh, and Parteek.

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 57

Raider - Bharat

Bharat is the only lead raider classified as one, and is certainly a better option than Guman Singh. With 79 raid points in 10 matches, he has had a decent season, but those numbers are a bit timid for a raider of his standards, and he'll want to kick on and help the Bulls' get more momentum in their campaign.

Defender - Sombir

Sombir, who has taken Girish Ernak's place in the team for U Mumba, has put in some stellar performances at left corner, despite a disappointing debut. He has 14 tackle points in four matches and picked up eight tackle points in U Mumba's last match against the Telugu Titans.

He's also priced at 10 credits, making him an excellent enabler pick.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Zafardanesh is easily the best all-rounder pick for this match due to his high ownership and rates of consistency. There also isn't much competition for him in that ALL slot, with the Bulls' cover defender Parteek the only other viable option.

MUM vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Bharat

Sombir/Saurabh Nandal

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 57

Sombir, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Rinku.

MUM vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This game should see the defenders from both sides score a lot of points, and there's plenty of value to be had in picking four defenders, and going with two raiders and one all-rounder. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is a solid captaincy pick due to his consistency, and Bharat's raiding prowess puts him in the same bracket.

However, the in-form Sombir, and the ever-reliable Saurabh Nandal and Rinku could well be great differential captaincy choices. The Bulls' new left cover Parteek, who's classified as an all-rounder, is also an interesting differential option.

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Sombir, and Rinku.

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Bharat and Guman Singh.

Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. | Vice-Captain: Bharat.

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Sombir, and Rinku.

All-Rounders: Parteek and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Bharat.

Captain: Sombir. | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.