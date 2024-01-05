MUM vs BLR prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 5, 2024

U Mumba will square off with Bengaluru Bulls in the 57th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on Friday at 9 pm IST.

U Mumba enter this match with a boost in confidence, having secured their fourth consecutive victory against Telugu Titans 52-34. Guman Singh was the star raider with a Super 10 backed by Amirmohammad Zafardanesh with eight raid points. The left and right corner defenders, Sombir and Rinku HC excelled with eight tackle points each.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls have had a mixed performance in their last five games, winning three of them. They registered a thrilling victory over Tamil Thalaivas 37-38 on New Year's Eve. Bharat fell short of his fourth Super 10 by just one point, while defenders Saurabh Nandal and Parteek contributed with four tackle points each.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MUM vs BLR match.

#3 Saurabh Nandal (BLR) - 14.0 Cr

Saurabh Nandal (behind) of Bengaluru Bulls (Credits: PKL)

With 28 tackle points from 26 successful tackles, Saurabh Nandal finds himself among the top 10 defenders of PKL10. Alongside his teammate Surjeet Singh, both top defenders for the Bulls, they share similar records.

However, Saurabh stands out for his consistent 51% tackle success rate, making him a smart option for the vice-captain position in your MUM vs BLR teams.

#2 Rinku HC (MUM) - 14.5 Cr

Rinku HC with a back-hold of Vijay Malik (Credits: PKL)

Rinku HC has been the star defender of U Mumba, claiming 23 tackle points from 18 successful tackles in seven games. He has also executed five Super tackles and has two High 5s under his belt. He averages 3.29 successful tackles/match with a 56% tackle strike rate.

Given his defensive prowess, Rinku can be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain position in your MUM vs BLR teams.

#1 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 15.0 Cr

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action against Titans (Credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been the strike raider of U Mumba. He has earned 62 tackle points from 50 successful raids, including one Super raid. Notably, he also has three Super 10s and two tackle points in his kitty.

With an impressive average of 8.86 raid points and a 56% raid strike rate, Zafardanesh stands as the optimal choice for the captain/vice-captain in your MUM vs BLR teams.

