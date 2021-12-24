MUM vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 7

U Mumba will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in Match 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 24 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

U Mumba started their PKL 2021 campaign with a convincing 46-30 victory against the Bengaluru Bulls in a battle of former champions. With that win, they find themselves sitting atop the points table.

Dabang Delhi KC, too, started their season with a bang. They thrashed Puneri Paltan 41-30 and are placed below U Mumba in the points table.

Both sides will give it their all to extend their winning streak in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Moreover, the winner of the encounter will get to occupy the top spot on the table.

With both teams looking to make it two wins in a row, there's an exciting game of kabaddi in store for fans.

Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 7th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 24th, 2021, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V. Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Ashish Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari

Dabang Delhi KC

Ajay Thakur, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Singh Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku HC, Krishnan, Joginder Narwal, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Abhishek Singh.

Captain: Abhishek Singh; Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harendra Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, V Ajith Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal.

Captain: Ajay Thakur; Vice-Captain: Sandeep Narwal.

Also Read Article Continues below

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi 2021: Sandeep Kandola age, height, hometown, stats & PKL salary

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee