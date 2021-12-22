Pro Kabaddi 2021: Sandeep Kandola age, height, hometown, stats & PKL salary

Sandeep Kandola represents the Telugu Titans in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The defender plays in the Left Corner. The 2021 Pro Kabaddi League will be his second season in the league.

He will start as the club's key left corner player, and they will have their eyes on him to guide them into the next round of the competition.

The Telugu Titans drew their season opener against Tamil Thalaivas. Both sides scored 40 points each and thus had to split points.

Sandeep Kandola Age

Sandeep was born in 1997 and is 24 years old (as in 2021). His exact date of birth is not known.

Sandeep Kandola Height

Sandeep Kandola is approximately six feet tall.

Sandeep Kandola Hometown

The Indian defender was born and brought up in a small village called Budayan, Jind. He is an Indian by nationality and hails from Haryana.

Sandeep Kandola PKL Stats

Sandeep Kandola made his Pro Kabaddi debut in 2015 for the Telugu Titans, where he played 16 games and earned 70 points for the club. He had a 73% raid strike rate and a 56% tackle strike rate in his debut season.

The 24-year-old defender has played a game thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He earned five points in the Titans' PKL 2021 season opener.

Overall, he has 75 points to his name in the Pro Kabaddi League (as of December 22, 2021). Sandeep will be eager to add more points to his tally as matches pass this season.

Sandeep Kandola PKL Salary

Sandeep Kandola was snapped up by the Telugu Titans for INR 59.50 lakh during the PKL 2021 player auction that took place during the last week of August.

