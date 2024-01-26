MUM vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 26, 2024

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants square off in the second Patna leg game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Friday, January 26.

With six wins and as many losses, U Mumba are sixth in the PKL10 points table. They have suffered three losses in their last five games and tied two, including the most recent one against Puneri Paltan (32-32). Guman Singh was the star raider with a Super-10 while M Gokulakannan shone in defence with a High-5.

Meanwhile, the Giants are ranked above U Mumba with eight wins in 14 games. They suffered their sixth loss of the season in their previous game, going down 34-24 to Puneri Paltan. The two Iranians, captain Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibaksh, secured four and seven points respectively.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your MUM vs GUJ Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 15.0 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action (Credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is one of the top raiders of U Mumba. He underperformed in the last two games but will look to bounce back here. He has garnered 97 raid points in 13 games, with four Super-10s.

Zafardanesh secured nine raid points and one tackle point against Gujarat Giants in the reverse fixture.

#2 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Fazel Atrachali of Gujarat Giants (Image via PKL)

Fazel Atrachali has been the second-most successful defender for the Giants. He has earned 36 tackle points from 33 successful tackles, including three Super tackles. He has also had three High-5s.

With a decent average of 2.57 and a 44 percent success rate, Fazel could be an ideal option for the captain/vice-captain of your MUM vs GUJ Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Guman Singh (MUM) - 14.5 credits

Guman Singh in action (Credits: PKL)

Guman Singh is in sublime form recently. He earned his seventh Super-10, third consecutive, in the previous game against Puneri Paltan. He also registered his maiden Super-10 against Gujarat Giants on their home mat.

Guman averages 9.14 with four Super raids and ranks among the top five raiders this season, making him a top choice for the captain/vice-captain of your MUM vs GUJ Dream11 fantasy team.

