MUM vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 118

Former champions U Mumba will cross swords with two-time finalists Gujarat Giants in Match 118 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday, December 4. Both franchises desperately need a victory to keep themselves alive in the fight for the playoffs.

U Mumba are currently ninth in the points table with 50 points from 19 matches. They have recorded nine wins so far. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, hold the 11th position in the standings with 46 points in 19 games.

The loser of this game will be virtually knocked out of PKL 2022. Ahead of this do-or-die match, here are some Dream11 tips for U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants.

MUM vs GUJ Match Details

The two teams will cross swords in the first game of the double-header at 7:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUM vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 118.

Date and Time: December 4, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

U Mumba: L L W L L.

Gujarat Giants: L L L W W.

MUM vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba Injury News/Team Update

All players of U Mumba squad are available.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku HC and Mohit Khaler.

Gujarat Giants Injury News/ Team Update

Gujarat Giants do not have any injury issues.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Sonu Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Dong Geon Lee, Shankar Gadai and Rinku Narwal.

MUM vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 118

Raider - Guman Singh

Guman Singh has been U Mumba's top performer in the raiding department. He scored a Super 10 in the last game against UP Yoddhas.

Defender - Rinku HC

Rinku HC has scored the highest tackle points among Gujarat Giants and U Mumba players. He is third on the PKL 9 leaderboard with 55 tackle points.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dahiya has been the main reason behind Gujarat Giants' recent success in PKL 9. He scored five points in the previous game.

MUM vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Rinku HC

Parteek Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 118

Player Name Rinku HC Guman Singh Parteek Dahiya Arkam Shaikh Surinder Singh

MUM vs GUJ Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Surinder Singh scores a lot of tackle points when he gets going. However, if he struggles initially, he does not score too many points. The U Mumba captain will be a wildcard option for captaincy in the fantasy team.

MUM vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku HC and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Guman Singh and Sonu Jaglan.

Captain: Parteek Dahiya | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh.

MUM vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Surinder Singh and Rinku HC.

All-Rounders: Parteek Dahiya and Jai Bhagwan.

Raiders: Dong Geon Lee and Ashish.

Captain: Rinku HC | Vice-Captain: Parteek Dahiya.

