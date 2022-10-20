MUM vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 30

U Mumba will take on the Haryana Steelers in the 30th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 21.

Both sides come into this match off the back of narrow defeats. While the Haryana Steelers were beaten 38-36 by Dabang Delhi KC, U Mumba lost 30-28 to Puneri Paltan.

Both teams have identical numbers so far, winning two out of their four matches and grossing 11 points on the points table. Even their score difference of -2 is the same! It'll be interesting to see who rises up the rankings at the end of this match.

MUM vs HAR Match Details

The two sides will clash in the first match of the tripleheader at 07.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: October 21, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs HAR Recent Form Guide

U Mumba Form Guide: L W W L

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: L L W W

MUM vs HAR Probable Playing 7

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Jai Bhagwan, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

MUM vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 30

Raider - Manjeet

Manjeet has made a solid start to the season for the Steelers, scoring 37 raid points in four matches. The lanky raider has two Super 10s to his name and will look to get his third in this match.

Defender - Rinku

U Mumba right corner Rinku has the best defensive numbers among players from both sides. He has scored 12 tackle points in four matches and has a good chance of keeping that run going.

All-Rounder - Amirhossein Bastami

While he isn't a guaranteed starter, Amirhossein Bastami could be a real bargain if he does so. Priced at 9.5 credits for this match, the Iranian could offer excellent value as an enabler.

MUM vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Manjeet

Rinku

5 Must-Picks for MUM vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 30

Player Name Jaideep Dahiya Rinku Manjeet Ashish Guman Singh

MUM vs HAR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

You could very well face a credit problem in this match due to the high prices of most of the players. Selecting an enabler like Amirhossein Bastami should help you select the team you want.

MUM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku, Jaideep Dahiya, and Kiran Magar

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan.

Raiders: Ashish, Manjeet, and Guman Singh.

Captain: Manjeet. | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh.

MUM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Rinku, Mohit, and Surinder Singh.

All-Rounders: Amirhossein Bastami

Raiders: Meetu Mehender, Manjeet, and Guman Singh.

Captain: Guman Singh. | Vice-Captain: Rinku.

