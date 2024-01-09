MUM vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 66

U Mumba take on the Haryana Steelers in the final game of the Mumbai leg of PKL 10 on Wednesday, January 10, at The Dome by NSCI.

After winning the first game of their home leg to extend their winning streak to five, it's back-to-back defeats for U Mumba. The most recent of them came against Dabang Delhi KC in a high-octane clash, which finished 40-34 against them.

Defending let U Mumba down once again, and an off-day for captain Surinder Singh in the absence of Rinku in the right corner left them without a defensive leader.

The Steelers, meanwhile, ended their poor run, beating the Bengal Warriors 41-35, riding on another solid defensive effort, with the cover defenders combining to pick up nine tackle points. Their raiding unit also fired, with Chandran Ranjit, Vinay and Shivam Patare scoring 20 points between them.

They will move above U Mumba in the points table with a win.

MUM vs HAR Match Details

Match: MUM vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 66

Date and Time: January 10, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Sombir, Mahender Singh, Bittu, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Jai Bhagwan

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal (c), Shivam Patare/Ashish, Vinay, Chandran Ranjit, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler

MUM vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 66

Raider - Guman Singh

Guman just about edges Vinay out as the better raiding option, but the Steelers' lead raider is one to consider too. However, U Mumba's left raider has picked up steam in recent games, with back-to-back Super 10s, and could be key in unlocking the Haryana defense.

Defender - Jaideep Dahiya

Haryana co-captain Jaideep has the highest ownership of any defender in this game. Purely based on that, he's the easiest player to select in your team. With 27 tackle points in 10 games, he has had a great tournament so far and should add to that here.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Zafardanesh has been one of the best players to watch all season, and barring a couple of off-days, he has been U Mumba's best player.

His energy and dynamism could pose a challenge for the Haryana defense. His ability to put in some well-timed ankle holds when the raider least expects makes him a quality all-rounder and a solid Dream11 pick.

MUM vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Vinay

Mohit Nandal/Guman Singh

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 66

Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mohit Nandal, Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya

MUM vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This game is a tricky one, as it's between the best raiding unit of the league and one of the best defensive units. On the flipside, U Mumba's defending in the last couple of games has been woeful, while the Steelers have fared decently in the raiding department.

The sheer amount of options with similar numbers and performances makes it difficult to select only seven players in this game, with Zafardanesh, Mohit Nandal and Guman Singh the only essentials.

Shivam Patare could be a great differential if he starts, with Mohit Khaler in the Haryana left corner another less-owned player who could create an impact.

MUM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Sombir, Jaideep Dahiya

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mohit Nandal

Raiders: Guman Singh, Vinay

Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh | Vice-Captain: Mohit Nandal

MUM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Mohit Khaler, Jaideep Dahiya

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mohit Nandal

Raiders: Vinay, Guman Singh

Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh | Vice-Captain: Vinay