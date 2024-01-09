MUM vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 66

U Mumba take on the Haryana Steelers in the final game of the Mumbai leg of PKL 10 on Wednesday, January 10, at The Dome by NSCI.
After winning the first game of their home leg to extend their winning streak to five, it's back-to-back defeats for U Mumba. The most recent of them came against Dabang Delhi KC in a high-octane clash, which finished 40-34 against them.
Defending let U Mumba down once again, and an off-day for captain Surinder Singh in the absence of Rinku in the right corner left them without a defensive leader.
The Steelers, meanwhile, ended their poor run, beating the Bengal Warriors 41-35, riding on another solid defensive effort, with the cover defenders combining to pick up nine tackle points. Their raiding unit also fired, with Chandran Ranjit, Vinay and Shivam Patare scoring 20 points between them.
They will move above U Mumba in the points table with a win.
MUM vs HAR Match Details
Match: MUM vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 66
Date and Time: January 10, 2024; 9:00 pm IST
Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.
MUM vs HAR Probable Playing 7s
U Mumba
Surinder Singh (C), Sombir, Mahender Singh, Bittu, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Jai Bhagwan
Haryana Steelers
Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal (c), Shivam Patare/Ashish, Vinay, Chandran Ranjit, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler
MUM vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 66
Raider - Guman Singh
Guman just about edges Vinay out as the better raiding option, but the Steelers' lead raider is one to consider too. However, U Mumba's left raider has picked up steam in recent games, with back-to-back Super 10s, and could be key in unlocking the Haryana defense.
Defender - Jaideep Dahiya
Haryana co-captain Jaideep has the highest ownership of any defender in this game. Purely based on that, he's the easiest player to select in your team. With 27 tackle points in 10 games, he has had a great tournament so far and should add to that here.
All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
Zafardanesh has been one of the best players to watch all season, and barring a couple of off-days, he has been U Mumba's best player.
His energy and dynamism could pose a challenge for the Haryana defense. His ability to put in some well-timed ankle holds when the raider least expects makes him a quality all-rounder and a solid Dream11 pick.
MUM vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
Vinay
Mohit Nandal/Guman Singh
Five Must-Picks for MUM vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 66
Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mohit Nandal, Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya
MUM vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
This game is a tricky one, as it's between the best raiding unit of the league and one of the best defensive units. On the flipside, U Mumba's defending in the last couple of games has been woeful, while the Steelers have fared decently in the raiding department.
The sheer amount of options with similar numbers and performances makes it difficult to select only seven players in this game, with Zafardanesh, Mohit Nandal and Guman Singh the only essentials.
Shivam Patare could be a great differential if he starts, with Mohit Khaler in the Haryana left corner another less-owned player who could create an impact.
MUM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Sombir, Jaideep Dahiya
All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mohit Nandal
Raiders: Guman Singh, Vinay
Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh | Vice-Captain: Mohit Nandal
MUM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Mahender Singh, Mohit Khaler, Jaideep Dahiya
All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mohit Nandal
Raiders: Vinay, Guman Singh
Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh | Vice-Captain: Vinay