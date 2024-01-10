MUM vs HAR prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 10, 2024

U Mumba will face Haryana Steelers in the 66th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023. Mumbai’s DOME by NSCI stadium will host the game on Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

U Mumba are currently ranked fifth in the PKL10 points table with six wins and four losses. They suffered a 34-40 loss against Dabang Delhi in the most recent game. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was the standout performer with 11 points, including two successful tackles.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers registered their sixth win in the previous game against Bengal Warriors 41-35. Chandran Ranjit, who has been in fine form, scored seven raid points while Mohit Nandal claimed his third High 5. They find themselves under U Mumba in the standings with just a point difference.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MUM vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Guman Singh (MUM) - 14.5 credits

Guman Singh after a successful raid against Dabang Delhi (Credits: PKL)

Guman Singh has been the leading raider for U Mumba. He achieved his fourth Super 10 against the Jaipur Pink Panthers but narrowly missed his fifth in the last game against Delhi, falling short by just one point.

So far, he has claimed 83 raid points from 66 successful raids, featuring two Super raids. Maintaining a 53% raid success rate, Guman boasts an impressive average of 8.33 raid points per match.

Given his raiding stats, Guman stands as one of the fine choices for the captain/vice-captain in your MUM vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohit Nandal (HAR) - 14.0 credits

Mohit Nandal with a dash to HS Rakesh (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Nandal has been the top defender of the Haryana Steelers with 31 tackle points from 27 successful tackles. He registered his third High 5 against Bengal Warriors in the previous game with six points.

With three super tackles, he has maintained an average of three successful tackles in 11 matches. Hence, Mohit stands as a worthy pick for the captain/vice-captain in your MUM vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#1 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 15.0 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action (Credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh ranks among the top-10 raiders, having joint-most successful raids (66) for U Mumba with his teammate Guman Singh.

He missed his fourth Super 10 in the previous game by one point. However, he executed two successful tackles which took his overall total to 84 points.

Given his all-round performances, Zafardanesh will be the one to watch out for in the upcoming MUM vs HAR Dream11 match.

