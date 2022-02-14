MUM vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 119

U Mumba will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 119th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Tuesday, February 15. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

U Mumba are currently placed eighth in the PKL standings with 53 points from 19 games. They have registered seven wins and as many losses, while five games ended in draws.

The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, find themselves placed ninth in the PKL points table with 52 points from as many matches as their opponent.

They have eight wins and nine losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Jaipur-based club have a couple of draws to their name as well.

U Mumba lost their previous PKL encounter against the Haryana Steelers by 11 points. They have won two out of their last five games.

With the league stage coming to an end, they will look to get back to winning ways by registering a victory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers lost their previous match against the Bengaluru Bulls by eight points. They also have a couple of wins from their last five matches.

Both sides will look to add more points to their tally as they reach closer to the knockouts.

Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 119, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Anil.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Brijendra Chaudhary, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku HC, Shaul Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Deepak Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda | Vice-Captain: Rinku HC

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rinku HC, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Fazel Atrachali, Vishal, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, Shivam Anil.

Captain: Abhishek Singh | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar