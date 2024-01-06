MUM vs JAI prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 6, 2024

U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers square off in the 58th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Saturday at 8 pm IST.

U Mumba has been phenomenal, riding a five-game winning streak. They're coming off a 40-35 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Friday. Raiders Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Guman Singh claimed seven points each, while debutant Bittu Banwala claimed a High 5 from six successful tackles.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are on a five-game unbeaten streak, beating Haryana Steelers 34-35 in the most recent game. Star raider Arjun Deshwal bagged a Super 10, while Reza Mirbagheri and Ankush, key defenders, secured High 5s.

On that note, here are the three players you could opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MUM vs JAI game:

#3 Ankush Jr (JAI) - 14.0 Cr

Panthers’ Ankush with a single thigh-hold of Vinay (Credits: PKL)

Ankush secured his second consecutive, third High 5, in the previous game against Haryana Steelers.

He has claimed 28 tackle points from 24 successful tackles, including four Super tackles. He has an impressive average of 3.11 successful tackles per game with a 56% success rate.

Given his consistency in defense, Ankush will be a great choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your MUM vs JAI fantasy team.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 15.0 Cr

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh of U Mumba (Credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been the leading raider for U Mumba. He had six raid points and one tackle point in the most recent game against Bengaluru Bulls. He has claimed 68 raid points from 55 successful raids, including one Super raid and three Super 10s.

Additionally, his defensive contributions are decent, with three successful tackles. Overall, Zafardanesh boasts an average of 8.5 raid points per game, making him a strong choice for the captain/vice-captain in your MUM vs JAI fantasy team.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 Cr

Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers (Credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal tops the PKL10 raid points leaderboard, with 90 from 64 successful raids. He bagged his fifth Super 10 with 10 touchpoints and four bonuses in the previous game against the Steelers.

Arjun had a 10-point average in nine games along with an impressive 59% raid strike rate. Considering his current form, selecting him as the captain/vice-captain position in your MUM vs JAI fantasy team would be a smart move.

