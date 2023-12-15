MUM vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 23

U Mumba (MUM) and Patna Pirates (PAT) will clash against each other in the 23rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi sports complex in Pune on Friday, December 15.

U Mumba, captained by Surinder Singh, are at the 11th spot in the standings, having won just one game and lost two encounters from three games, carrying six points.

They started off their campaign with a 34-31 win over the UP Yoddhas. However, they couldn't sustain the momentum, losing to Gujarat Giants by 37-39 and to Puneri Paltan by 32-43 in their next two clashes. They would be looking to get back to winning ways before it gets too late.

Interestingly, Mumbai's raiding department has been impressive so far, thanks to Amirmohammad Zafardanesh’s brilliant skills on the mat. However, their defense has been exposed, bagging just 22 tackle points, the joint-least by any team in this edition.

On the other hand, the Neeraj Kumar-led Patna Pirates faced their first defeat of the campaign in their most recent encounter against Bengal (42-60) in a high-scoring clash. Despite Sachin Tanwar's Super 10 and Sudhakar M's brilliance in the raiding department, Patna suffered a defeat against Bengal.

The Pirates initiated their competition on a winning note by thumping the Telugu Titans 50-28. In their subsequent game, they defeated Gujarat Giants by 33-30. However, their dominance came to an end when they met Bengal in their third encounter.

Patna's raiding and defense have been on point with 54 successful raids and 31 successful tackles in just three games. They would be aiming to outperform the underfire U Mumba in their forthcoming game and get back to winning ways.

MUM vs PAT Match Details

Match: MUM vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 23

Date and Time: December 15, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Badminton Hall in Balewadi sports complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

MUM vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (c), Mahender Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Pranay Rane, Rinku, Visvanath V

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Sajin Chandrasekar, Manjeet, Sudhakar M, Krishan, Ankit

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 23

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

The three-time champions Patna Pirates' raiding has been impressive, thanks to Sachin Tanwar, who has bagged 32 raid points so far in just three games. With two Super 10s and 10.67 raid points per match, Sachin has emerged as one of the best captaincy choices for this encounter against the under-performing U Mumba.

Defender - Ankit

Patna Pirates all-rounder Ankit has been decent in three games so far with one High 5 and nine total tackle points. Though he failed to create an impact as a raider, Ankit has been successful in his defense, bagging three tackles per game. We can anticipate the all-rounder to bring out his A-game in the forthcoming encounters.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, the Iranian kabaddi player, has been tremendous with his all-round skills in this campaign so far. With 23 raid points and two tackle points, Zafardanesh is undoubtedly one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this game.

MUM vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ankit

Sachin Tanwar

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 23

Ankit, Sachin Tanwar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Neeraj Kumar, K Dhull

MUM vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Though it’s advisable to have more players from Patna Pirates in your fantasy XI, U Mumba all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been brilliant so far with his raiding game.

The Iranian can be tried out as a vice-captain in the mega leagues as he is expected to churn out a few valuable points for his side in this game.

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Neeraj Kumar, K Dhull

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ankit

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Sudhakar M

Captain: Ankit I Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Rinku HC, K Dhull

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ankit

Raiders: Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Sachin Tanwar I Vice-Captain: Ankit