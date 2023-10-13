PKL Auction 2023: 3 Most expensive buys for U Mumba

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction 2023 saw some impressive purchases, with U Mumba standing out as one of the most clever and strategic teams in assembling a strong roster.

Their selections show a balance between maturity, adaptability, and promising young talent. In this three-part series, we examine U Mumba's high-profile acquisitions and how they stand to influence the upcoming PKL season.

#3 Mahender Singh: 40 Lakhs

In the PKL auction 2023, U Mumba adopted a calculated strategy by acquiring an accomplished left-cover defender, a position that they have in their plan as a priority. The addition of Mahender, a former Bengaluru Bulls captain, demonstrates their dedication to assembling a strong and balanced defensive lineup. Mahender, dubbed "The Bulldozer," is well known for his ferocious dashes and tenacious defense.

Due to their shared history with the Himachal Pradesh state team, he works well with U Mumba's current captain, Surinder Singh, which provides a distinct advantage. U Mumba's defense, which includes stalwarts like Surinder Singh, Rinku Sharma, and Girish Ernak, is shaping up to be one of the most formidable in the league with Mahender's acquisition in the A category for 40 lakhs.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh: 68 Lakhs

Amirmohammad zafardanesh and AliReza with silver medal in Asian games

U Mumba, well-known for strategic acquisitions, added another feather to their cap in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction 2023. They signed the versatile Iranian allrounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, who became the most expensive Category C player. U Mumba's acquisition of Amirmohammad Zafardanesh demonstrates their desire to bolster their roster with multi-talented players. His ability to raid and defend effectively bodes well for the team, which is coached by Gholamreza Mazandarani of the Iranian national team.

His playing style has been compared to that of the legendary all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh. U Mumba's successful bid for Amirmohammad Zafardanesh will undoubtedly improve their overall capabilities and gameplay.

#1 Guman Singh: 85 Lakhs

Guman Singh

Guman Singh emerged as one of the most promising prospects in the PKL 2023 auction. The young and talented raider made headlines by becoming one of the most expensive players in the auction, securing a contract with U Mumba for a whopping Rs 85 lakhs. His outstanding performances in PKL Season 8 made him a highly sought-after player known for his daring escapes and excellent mat awareness. U Mumba's investment in Singh reflects their belief in his ability to change the game.

Guman Singh, as the most experienced raider among the Mumboys' young guns, bears a lot of responsibility for delivering big points and contributing to U Mumba's victories. While the price is high, Singh's track record suggests that U Mumba's investment could pay off handsomely, making this acquisition one of the highlights of the PKL auction.

As U Mumba prepare for the 2023 PKL season, they have signalled their intent by signing versatile Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, experienced defender Mahender, and rising star Guman Singh. These additions strengthen the team's multifaceted capabilities and set the stage for an exciting season. U Mumba's well-planned investments show a dedication to bolstering their squad with the right mix of experience and youth, making them a team to keep an eye on in the upcoming PKL competition.