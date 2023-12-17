U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns in the 28th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 17, Sunday.

U Mumba are currently placed at the ninth spot in the standings, having won two games and lost two, leading to 11 points from four games. In their previous match, they registered a win over Patna Pirates by 42-20 and would be hoping to extend their winning streak.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas have played three games, winning two and losing one. In their most recent clash, they stunned Telugu Titans 38-36 in a closely fought encounter. They need a similar performance in their forthcoming game to bag a better spot in the standings.

MUM vs TAM Match Details

Match: MUM vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 28

Date and Time: December 17, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

MUM vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (c), Mahender Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanth V, Rinku, Sombir

Tamil Thalaivas

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar (c), Sahil Gulia

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 28

Raider - Narender

Tamil Thalaivas' lone shining light in this edition has been raider Narender. He has amassed 28 raid points from 49 attempts with one Super 10. With an average of 9.33 raid points per match, Narender is the best and safest captaincy choice to have.

Defender - Surinder Singh

U Mumba's defense has been below par in this edition. Surinder Singh, the defender, has to buckle up, keeping his past performances aside. So far, he has racked up nine tackle points with two super tackles in four games. Surinder’s role would be crucial for Mumbai to bag five crucial points.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, the U Mumba all-rounder, has been brilliant on the mat with his raids. In 64 attempts in this edition, he has amassed 36 raid points with two Super 10s. U Mumba would be expecting Zafardanesh to put in a similar performance against the struggling Tamil Thalaivas side.

MUM vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Guman Singh

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 28

Narender, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Surinder Singh

MUM vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

U Mumba’s raiding department has been heavily taken care of by Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, who has been impressive in this campaign. However, Guman Singh, the back-up raider, is one of the few players to watch out for and can be picked as a vice-captain in mega leagues.

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Guman Singh, Narender

Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh I Vice-Captain: Guman Singh

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Rinku HC, Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Guman Singh, Narender

Captain: Narender I Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh