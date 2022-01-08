×
MUM vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 41

Rajnish will be the player to look out for in this Pro Kabaddi 2021 match (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Jan 08, 2022 08:30 AM IST
Preview

U Mumba will battle Telugu Titans in the second game of the Triple Panga scheduled to take place in Pro Kabaddi Season 8 tonight.

Season 2 winners U Mumba have looked good in PKL 8 thus far. The Mumbai-based franchise hold fifth position in the table with 20 points to their name from six matches.

The Titans, meanwhile, will aim to win their first match of the season.

U Mumba are unbeaten in their last four matches, having recorded one win and three draws. In their previous game, the Fazel Atrachali-led outfit held the Haryana Steelers to a 24-24 tie.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are in 12th position, having earned only 10 points from their first six games. The Titans have recorded four defeats and two ties so far this season.

The Titans are coming into this match on the back of a heartbreaking 35-36 loss at the hands of the undefeated Dabang Delhi KC team. It will be interesting to see if the Titans can snap their winless streak tonight.

Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 41st, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 8th January 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Rinku, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, V. Ajith Kumar.

Telugu Titans

Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Ruturaj Koravi, C. Arun, Sandeep Kandola.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V. Ajith Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish.

Captain: V. Ajith Kumar; Vice-Captain: Rajnish

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Rinku HC, Ashish Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Abhishek Singh, V. Ajith Kumar.

Captain: Abhishek Singh; Vice-Captain: Ankit Beniwal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
