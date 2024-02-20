U Mumba (MUM) face Telugu Titans (TEL) in the ninth Panchkula-leg game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium on Tuesday, February 20.

U Mumba and the Titans have been disappointing throughout the tournament, coming off losss, so they will be eager to secure a victory to conclude their campaign on a positive note.

In the reverse fixture in Noida, U Mumba won 52-34 margin, courtesy of Guman Singh’s Super-10 and High-5s from Rinku Singh and Sombir with eight tackle points each.

Meanwhile, the Titans had benched Pawan Sehrawat. Rajnish took charge of the raiding department in Pawan's absence, amassing eight raid points, while Robin Chaudhary and Prafull Zaware contributed seven points apiece.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MUM vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Sombir (MUM) - 13.0 credits

Sombir with an ankle-hold of Robin (image via PKL)

Sombir has been the prime defender of U Mumba. He has been in fine form in the last six games, securing 20 tackle points, including four points in the previous game, and two High-5s.

Sombir had also executed seven successful tackles, including a Super tackle, against the Telugu Titans during the Noida leg. He will look for another similar performance.

#2 Guman Singh (MUM) - 14.5 credits

Guman Singh in action (Credits: PKL)

Guman Singh missed his sixth straight super-10 in the previous game by three points, but he executed a successful tackle.

Overall, Guman has scored 158 raid points in 17 games at an excellent average of 9.29, featuring nine Super-10s and four Super raids. He also secured a Super-10 against the Titans in the reverse fixture.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.5 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in action against Panthers (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat, a raider in top form, promises to bring in valuable points through his versatile displays.

Renowned as both a star raider and occasional defender for the Telugu Titans, Pawan showcased one of his most impressive performances in the last game. He secured his 12th Super-10 from 17 successful raids and earned a High-5 from four fair tackles, which included a Super tackle.

The “High-Flyer” will be aiming to help his team bounce back from the previous loss and emerge as a potent force.

