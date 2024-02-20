MUM vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 130

U Mumba will take on the Telugu Titans in the 130th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Tuesday, February 20, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

This is the last match of the season for both these teams, and they'll be desperate to go out with a win. While the Telugu Titans have only won two games all season, and always looked likely to finish at the bottom of the table, U Mumba's stellar start took a disastrous turn in their home leg, where their 13-game winless run began.

Just like the Titans, they're also on a huge losing streak, and their last result that wasn't a defeat came eight games ago in a tie with the Puneri Paltan. However, with star raider Guman Singh back, they'll back themselves to push for one last win to end the season on a positive note, and that's exactly what Pawan Sehrawat and the Titans would wish for too.

MUM vs TEL Match Details

Match: MUM vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 130

Date and Time: February 20, 2024; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

MUM vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Mahender Singh (C), Bittu Banwala, Alireza Mirzaeian, Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Rohit Yadav, and Sombir.

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Robin Chaudhary, Shankar Gadai, Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull/Ankit Jaglan, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Milad Jabbari.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 130

Raider - Pawan Sehrawat

Despite Guman Singh's quality, Pawan Sehrawat's form, and the state of the U Mumba defence he'll be up against puts him on another level as a Dream11 pick. Both raiders are must-haves if they start.

Defender - Milad Jabbari

Iranian defender Milad Jabbari has excelled in the last few matches for the Titans, scoring points irrespective of whether he's playing on the right corner, cover, or even the other side of the defence. He's also very useful in Super Tackle situations and looks like the most dependable Dream11 defender after Sombir from U Mumba.

All-Rounder - Ajit Pawar

If Amirmohammad Zafardanesh starts this last match, he would perhaps be an option, but if not, Ajit Pawar from the Titans should be most Dream11 players' all-rounder of choice. While not the most consistent, he has scored the most points and has been omnipresent for them in defence.

MUM vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pawan Sehrawat

Guman Singh

Sombir/Milad Jabbari

Four Must-Picks for MUM vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 130

Sombir, Milad Jabbari, Guman Singh, and Pawan Sehrawat.

MUM vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a really high-scoring contest with the lead raiders from both teams going berserk due to the form of the two defences. Pawan Sehrawat and Guman Singh are must-haves and probably the best captaincy options.

In defence, whoever plays left corner for the Titans is a good pick, and so is the consistent Milad Jabbari. Sombir seems the only essential member of the U-Mumba defense. Young Rohit Yadav is a good differential from the U Mumba raiding unit for anyone looking for one.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Milad Jabbari, Ankit Jaglan, and Sombir.

All-Rounders: Ajit Pawar.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat and Guman Singh.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat. I Vice-Captain: Guman Singh.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Bittu Banwala, Milad Jabbari, and Sombir.

All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Yadav, and Guman Singh.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat. I Vice-Captain: Sombir.