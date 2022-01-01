MUM vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 25

U Mumba will lock horns with UP Yoddha in Match 25 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Saturday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru will host this contest.

U Mumba are placed fourth in the points table with 14 points, having won a couple of games. They have lost and drawn a game each in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Meanwhile, UP Yoddha have 10 points to their name in Pro Kabaddi League 2021. They have lost a couple of games this season.

U Mumba are coming into this fixture on the back of a victory against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They won the game 37 - 28, courtesy of V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh's brilliant performances.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, drew their previous Pro Kabaddi encounter against Gujarat Giants. Both teams scored 32 points each and were forced to split points.

Dubki King Pardeep Narwal was the highest scorer for the Uttar Pradesh-based club with 10 raids and one bonus point to his name.

Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Match 25, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 1st January 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Rinku HC, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: V Ajith Kumar; Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harendra Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Tomar.

Captain: Abhishek Singh; Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava