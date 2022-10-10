MUM vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 10

U Mumba and UP Yoddha face off in match 10 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday, October 10, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both sides have made contrasting starts to their Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 campaigns. While U Mumba were well beaten 41-27 by Dabang Delhi KC, UP Yoddha held their nerve to edge out the Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32.

Mumbai's youthful side showed some promise, but their inexperience was also on display, especially in their defense. Star signing Guman Singh had a tough time in the raiding department, but Ashish and Jai Bhagwan somewhat compensated for him.

Pardeep Narwal started off slowly for the Yoddhas, with Surender Gill once again taking a more leading role. However, the 'Record-Breaker' did come into his own, finishing with a decent seven-point tally. He'll look to convert that into a Super 10 against a new-look U Mumba defense.

MUM vs UP Match Details

The two teams will play the first match of the Pro Kabaddi doubleheader at 07.30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: October 10, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs UP Recent Form Guide

U Mumba Form Guide: L

UP Yoddha Form Guide: W

MUM vs UP Probable Playing 7

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Jai Bhagwan, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.

UP Yoddha Injury News/Team Update

Abozar Mighani continues to be absent due to visa issues.

UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 10

Raider - Surender Gill

Surender Gill stepped up to become UP Yoddha's lead raider last season with Pardeep not in form. That could be the case this time as well, with the 'Record-Breaker' not looking like his old self. Expect a dominant raiding performance from Surender.

Defender - Sumit

Yoddhas' left corner is arguably the best defender in this match. He didn't have a great game against Jaipur, with a tackle success rate of only 33% and will be determined to improve on that.

All-Rounder - Ashu Singh

After being classified as an all-rounder, Ashu Singh is the most likely all-rounder to start. The right cover defender had a solid outing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and will look to stamp his authority in this match too. However, Rohit Tomar is a decent alternative too.

MUM vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Surender Gill should be a sensible captaincy choice against a U Mumba defense that struggled to contain the Dabang Delhi raiders.

Sumit

The U Mumba raiding unit was poor against Delhi for most of the game, getting tackled plenty of times. Sumit stands a good chance of getting a High 5 in this match and is a decent captaincy option.

5 Must-Picks for MUM vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 10

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Ashu Singh Guman Singh Surender Gill Sumit

MUM vs UP Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

There's no point in hiding the fact that UP Yoddha is a much stronger team on paper heading into this match. It would be wise to back the Yoddhas to win this one and pick your teams accordingly.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Rinku-HC, and Shubham Kumar.

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar.

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, and Ashish.

Captain: Sumit | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, and Surinder Singh.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, and Guman Singh.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh.

