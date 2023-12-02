MUM vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 2

U Mumba and UP Yoddhas go head-to-head in the second game of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Saturday, December 2, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The two teams have had contrasting seasons, with U Mumba finishing ninth, their second successive season without making the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Yoddhas maintained their perfect playoffs record and finished fourth, ensuring that they've qualified for the knockouts in every season they've been a part of in the PKL.

U Mumba's investment in youth didn't appear to pay dividends last season, but they look a potent unit this time, especially in the raiding department. The defence is filled with experienced names, but it remains to be seen how they fare.

Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas is a solid, well-oiled unit, with not much changes, barring the arrival of raiding all-rounder Vijay Malik, who was one of the smartest buys at the auction.

This is a blockbuster opening day clash that could go either way.

MUM vs UP Match Details

The Yoddhas and U Mumba meet in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader at 09:00 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUM vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: Dec. 2, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

MUM vs UP Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Girish Ernak, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Pranay Rane/Jai Bhagwan

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Surender Gill, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Gurdeep.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 2

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep is undoubtedly the standout raiding option despite the presence of teammate Surender Gill. The snub from the national team would have hurt a player like Pardeep, and he will look to build on the form he showed in the second half of last season.

Defender - Rinku

Rinku was U Mumba's best player last season. The right corner picked up 59 points in 19 games and should be their main man in defence this season as well.

All-Rounder - Vijay Malik

There are quite a few options to consider for the all-rounder's position, including exciting Iranian Zafardanesh from U Mumba, but the safe pick would be the PKL-proven Vijay Malik.

After three very successful seasons with Dabang Delhi KC, he should be the third raider for UP and also help out in defence.

MUM vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Rinku

Sumit

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 2

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Guman Singh Sumit Rinku Surender Gill

MUM vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

On paper, the UP Yoddhas appear to be a more settled side than the youthful U Mumba, so it may be better to back their well-known options in the grand league contests.

However, U Mumba has a mean defence that could restrict the UP Yoddhas raiding trio if they click. There's also the possibility of U Mumba's Iranian raiders A Zafardanesh and Alireza Mirzaeian making a stellar PKL debut.

Three raiders is preferable for the grand league, but one could back four defenders in the head-to-head contests or double-up on the all-rounders by picking Zafardanesh along with Vijay Malik or Gurdeep.

Jai Bhagwan is another player who would be a good all-round pick if he starts over Pranay Rane.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Surinder Singh, Rinku

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Guman Singh

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Sumit

MUM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Ashu Singh, Rinku

All-Rounders: Gurdeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Guman Singh, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Rinku | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal