"Naveen Kumar and I enjoy a terrific partnership on and off the mat" - Dabang Delhi all-rounder Vijay Malik

Pro Kabaddi League season 7 finalists Dabang Delhi are perched right on top of the PKL 8 points table as of now, but their journey to the top has been hit by a mixture of injuries to key players and an exhibition of poor form.

While the absence of Naveen Kumar in the second half of PKL 8 due to an injury has been a major driving force behind their untimely woes, at times, the defensive unit's inability to work in cohesion has also undone their hard work.

However, one man who's had to not only take up the lead raider's duties but also assist with a few handy tackles is young Vijay Malik, who's done well enough to let his work paper over the cracks just enough.

In 15 games, Vijay has 94 points to his name, and while those numbers don't shout out for attention, he's stepped up for Delhi when they have needed it the most. The all-rounder's been the quintessential crisis man for the Joginder Narwal-led side, soaking up the pressure in Do or Die raids, picking up Super Raids and also fearlessly diving at opposition raiders' ankles to help with the defense.

For a man who's had to play in Pardeep Narwal (PKL 6, Patna Pirates) and Naveen Kumar's shadows, Vijay's done a stellar job of making an impact at crucial junctions.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Vijay expressed his delight at donning the lead raider's role in the second half of Pro Kabaddi 2022, his partnership with Naveen Kumar and more.

Q. You've been given the lead raider role in the second half of Pro Kabaddi 2022. How have you enjoyed this new responsibility?

This is a great responsibility I have been given. I am always willing to do my best for the team. There's no pressure on me, I'm trying my best to execute my role as the lead raider.

Q. We've seen you take up the Do or Die responsibility for Dabang Delhi. Given the challenges of the raid, how have you built up the confidence to thrive under pressure?

I have always been confident of any role I am given by the team. I've been playing kabaddi from a young age, it's not like I am new to the sport. There's no separate training that is done for a Do or Die situation.

The situation in the Do or Die raid is pretty simple. If I give my best inside those 30 seconds, I get the points. Otherwise, I am tackled and the opposite team gets points.

Q. Can you take us back to how you started playing kabaddi? Who has been your inspiration to take up the sport?

Back in our village, there was no other sport, it was all about kabaddi. After playing there for a few years, I attended the New Young Players (NYP) camp. Luckily I did well and was spotted by the scouts and I got my first opportunity in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 6 with the Patna Pirates). I don't have any inspiration as such, but looking at the way Manjeet Chhillar has played his kabaddi, I've wanted to be a good all-rounder like him.

Q. Taking a lead from that, how has Manjeet Chhillar helped you on the mat?

He's helped me quite a bit. Whenever I go in to raid, he advises me. Since he is an all-rounder, he understands me well, and his presence on the mat has benefitted me a lot.

Q. After two seasons of playing as the support raider, you are now the team's lead raider. How much has Naveen Kumar's absence on the mat impacted you on a personal level?

It has impacted me because before he got injured, a lot of the team's load was on Naveen's shoulders. When he picked up the injury, a major part of the load was handed over to me. Before his injury, I was only playing my game, but now, the coach has instructed me to stick to my approach and make up for his absence too.

He's one of the league's best raiders, so he is missed a lot on the mat. That said, I feel I prepare enough for any situation, I just need to execute my role to the best of my abilities.

Q. How much do you cherish your partnership with Naveen Kumar, who is now a star in his own right?

I really enjoy our partnership, it's terrific not just on the mat but even off it. How we are on the mat, we're the same outside as well. We're almost always together, sharing the same room right from the previous season. It's always fun to hang out with Naveen.

Q. You've had the chance to raid alongside not just Naveen, but also Pardeep when you played for Patna in PKL 6. How would you compare their raiding styles?

Pardeep Narwal is someone who targets multiple points and concentrates on picking up 2-3 points. Naveen, on the other hand, targets one point raids by getting hand touches or attempting the bonus. They have different styles, but they are two of Pro Kabaddi's best raiders.

Q. Coming back to Dabang Delhi, Manjeet Chhillar seems to have found some form at the right time. How important is this in terms of the team's confidence being uplifted?

The impact is there for everyone to see. Now that Manjeet is back in form, the team is doing well. He's obviously the leader of the defensive unit, so it's important he does well. When the defense is alert, we win games of kabaddi. When the defensive unit plays loosely, we lose matches. He's in a much better mindframe right now, and it's benefitting him, but more importantly, that is having a positive impact on the entire team.

Q. You yourself have put in quite a few impactful tackles this season. How much do you enjoy the tackling bits of your game as well?

I love contributing on both fronts. But sometimes, situations define how I approach my game. At times I need to play watchfully. If there is no other raider on the mat, then I need to stay back and keep away, because if my tackle is unsuccessful, the team will be in trouble.

When Naveen is on the mat, I generally tackle freely because he will raid more. But because he's injured now, I haven't put in too many tackles in recent matches.

Q. Delhi are on top of the points table, primed to make the playoffs. What is the team environment like, with form on your side?

A Pro Kabaddi title win is something we all want. Only if we win, we will be satisfied and it will be a new feeling. Our goal is to come first at all costs. We haven't even thought about 2nd or 3rd, the target is only to win the title, no two ways about it.

Q. Finally, how would you define bio-bubble life? How have you managed to battle the mental stress and perform on the mat?

Honestly, it is a tad bit uncomfortable. In previous seasons, we would roam around a bit and have fun, but now we have to stay inside our rooms. Mentally though, because we are sportsmen, we know how to make ourselves comfortable in any situation.

Also Read Article Continues below

The situation is such that the morning and evening sessions are like entertainment for us, we have a lot of fun at that time. If we crib about staying inside a room and think too much about the situation, it's bound to play on our minds, so we just try and have fun whenever we are together.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal