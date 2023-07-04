19th Asian Games: 24-player list named for Kabaddi preparation camp

The stage is all set for the 19th Asian Games, and one of the sports to feature, Indian Kabaddi is preparing to showcase its legacy and unmatched performances in the tournament. For this, the Kabaddi federation of the nation has prepared a 24-member squad, ready to practice in Bengaluru ahead of the event.

The preparatory camp will take place between July 6 and 27, 2023. Based on the performances from the 24-player list, a final squad to compete in the main event will be finalized.

All India Radio News @airnewsalerts India win Asian Kabaddi Championship Title!



beat Iran 42-32 in final of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 in Busan, South Korea. This is India’s 8th title in nine editions. India win Asian Kabaddi Championship Title! #TeamIndia beat Iran 42-32 in final of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 in Busan, South Korea. This is India’s 8th title in nine editions. 🇮🇳 India win Asian Kabaddi Championship Title!#TeamIndia beat Iran 42-32 in final of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 in Busan, South Korea. This is India’s 8th title in nine editions. https://t.co/CThF6RSEau

The 24 players, led by Pawan Sehrawat, include some of the elite names from Indian Kabaddi and the rising stars. The likes of Abinesh Nadarajan, Akash Shinde, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Pankaj Mohite, Pardeep Narwal, Parvesh Malik, Saurabh Nandal, Shubham Shinde, Sunil Kumar, Surjeet Narwal, Vijay Malik, Aslam Inamdar, Deepak Hooda, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Mohit Goyat, Rakesh Sungroya, Sachin Tanwar, Vikash Kandola, and Vishal Bhardwaj are on the list.

All the players are eager to showcase their supremacy on the grand stage and will be coached by Ashan Kumar. Notably, the Indian Kabaddi team already has a rich history of registering milestones to their name. They have won gold medals in every Asian Games, since its inception in 1990. The promising talent will adhere to consistency, to come to the top this year as well.

Not only this, but the Indian Kabaddi team has also emerged as the reigning champions of all three Kabaddi World Cup events.

When will the 19th Asian Games take place?

It should be noted that the 19th Asian Games had faced obstacles earlier due to COVID-19 as it was set to commence in May. But as per the revised dates, they will be played from September 23 to October 8, 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

The event will feature 40 sports and 61 disciplines, including the prestigious Kabaddi sport. The talented Indian contingent will look to shine once again and maintain their winning legacy.

Poll : 0 votes